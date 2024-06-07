Electoral Commission
One week left in NI to apply for a postal or proxy vote at the UK Parliamentary general election
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on Thursday 4 July that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
Completed applications must be returned to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland by 5pm on Friday 14 June. Applicants can choose if they want postal ballot papers sent to them or if they wish to appoint someone they trust, a proxy, to vote on their behalf at the polling station.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:
“Many people may be on holiday on polling day, and for those unable to make it to the polling station, you can still apply to vote by post or proxy. However, if you want to make sure your voice is heard, you must act quickly as the application deadline is fast approaching.
“If you registered to vote online, you’ll need to include your Digital Registration Number (DRN) on your application to vote by post or proxy. If you’ve forgotten or misplaced your DRN, a reminder or confirmation of the number can be requested by completing the Am I Registered (Opens in new window) online service on the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland’s website.”
Anyone who is not registered to vote for the election has until midnight Tuesday 18 June to register to vote in the UK general election. Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at gov.uk/registertovote (Opens in new window)
For more information, contact the Electoral Commission press office in Belfast on 028 9089 4032, out of hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy,
- aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/one-week-left-ni-apply-a-postal-or-proxy-vote-uk-parliamentary-general-election
