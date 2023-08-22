HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
One week left to extend Child Benefit claim for teenagers
Child Benefit automatically stops when children reach 16 but it can be claimed for children continuing their education or training.
Parents have one week after GCSE results day to tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that their 16-year-old is continuing their education or training, to continue receiving Child Benefit.
Teenagers will find out their GCSE results this week and many will be considering their future and whether to stay on in education. Child Benefit payments stop on 31 August after a child turns 16, but parents can extend their claim if their child is continuing in approved education or training.
It is easy for parents to update their Child Benefit record. They can use the online service on GOV.UK or the HMRC app to tell HMRC about their child’s plans.
HMRC recently wrote to parents about extending their Child Benefit claim. The letter included a QR code which, when scanned, directs them to GOV.UK to update their claim online. Any changes will be applied to their Child Benefit claim immediately.
Child Benefit will continue to be paid for children who are studying full time which can include:
- A levels or similar
- International Baccalaureate
-
home education – if it started before their child turned 16 or after 16 if they have special needs
- T levels
- NVQs, up to level 3
- traineeships in England
Child Benefit will also continue for children studying on one of these unpaid approved training courses:
- in Wales: Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme
- in Northern Ireland: PEACE IV Children and Young People 2.1, Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:
Child Benefit can provide financial support to families, so make sure you don’t miss out if your teenager is still eligible. You can quickly and easily extend your claim online or via the HMRC app, just search ‘Child Benefit when your child turns 16’ on GOV.UK.
Parents will need a Government Gateway user ID and password to use HMRC’s online services. They will need their National Insurance number or postcode and 2 forms of ID to register on GOV.UK.
The government is offering help for households. Check GOV.UK to find out about cost of living support, including help with childcare costs.
Further information
More information on Child Benefit for 16-19 year olds
Parents cannot claim Child Benefit if their child is taking a course that is part of a job contract.
Parents can view and manage their claim quickly and easily online or on the HMRC app. This includes viewing payment information and proof of their claim, adding additional children and updating their details – all without needing to call HMRC.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/one-week-left-to-extend-child-benefit-claim-for-teenagers
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Do you need to complete a Self Assessment tax return this year?15/08/2023 11:10:00
Taxpayers who are unsure if they need to submit a Self Assessment tax return can use HMRC's online tool to help them work out what they need to do.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate07/08/2023 15:20:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will increase following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 5.25%.
London landmark tax avoidance scheme named03/08/2023 09:05:00
A tax avoidance promoter based in The Shard has been exposed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) with users warned to withdraw or risk large tax bills.
Self Assessment customers can help themselves by filing their tax return early26/07/2023 12:10:00
The Self Assessment deadline for the 2022 to 2023 tax year is 31 January 2024 but there are many benefits to filing earlier.
One week left to renew your tax credits, HMRC warns24/07/2023 15:20:00
The deadline for tax credits customers to renew their claim is on 31 July.
Stronger powers to combat illicit tobacco come into force20/07/2023 14:10:00
New sanctions come into effect for those found selling illicit tobacco products.
Building for the future19/07/2023 13:25:00
Building for the future, our Annual Report and Accounts 2022-23, was published yesterday (18 July 2023).
HMRC pledges £5.5 million in partnership funding to support customers who need extra help17/07/2023 11:10:00
Bids for the 2024 to 2027 Voluntary and Community Sector Grant Funding, worth £5.5 million, open on 24 July.