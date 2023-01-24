One week left to file for fewer than 3.4 million Self Assessment customers

Millions of customers still to file their Self Assessment tax return with one week left until the deadline.

With one week to go until the deadline, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging fewer than 3.4 million customers to get their Self Assessment tax return done.

More than 12 million customers are expected to file a tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year and pay any tax owed by 31 January deadline. To date, almost 8.7 million customers have already filed their tax return.

Last year, more than 10.2 million customers filed their tax returns for the 2020 to 2021 tax year by the deadline on 31 January 2022.

Anyone who is yet to start their Self Assessment, or needs help completing it, can visit GOV.UK to access a wide range of resources including guidance, webinars and YouTube videos. Customers are encouraged to check online for help before calling HMRC during what is the busiest time of the year.

Myrtle Lloyd, Director General for Customer Services, said:

Time is running out for millions of people who still need to file their Self Assessment and pay any tax owed. There’s no need for customers to call us, they can save time and search ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK for a wealth of information and resources to help them complete their tax return.

Customers can pay their tax bill in around 60 seconds via the free and secure HMRC app. The app can also provide useful information for those yet to complete their tax return including their National Insurance number, Unique Taxpayer Reference and any PAYE information.

Customers who are unable to pay what they owe in full, may be able to set up a payment plan, allowing them to spread the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Self Assessment customers can use self-serve Time to Pay on GOV.UK if they:

have filed their tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year

owe less than £30,000

can pay in full within 12 months

For customers who pay their current estimated tax bill via Payment on Account, the first instalment for the 2022 to 2023 tax year is due on 31 January.

A full range of payment options is listed on GOV.UK.

Anyone who files their tax return or pays any tax owed after 31 January may face a penalty.

HMRC will treat those with genuine excuses leniently, as it focuses on those who persistently fail to complete their tax returns and deliberate tax evaders. The penalties for late tax returns are:

an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time

after 3 months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900

after 6 months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater

after 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater

There are also additional penalties for paying late of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months.

Customers need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams. Check HMRC scams advice on GOV.UK.

Further information

Find out more about Self Assessment.

We’re encouraging customers to find the information they need on GOV.UK. The Self Assessment helpline is extremely busy at this time of year and it will close at 6pm on 31 January.

Customers should include their bank account details when filing, so that if HMRC needs to make a repayment, they can do so quickly and securely.

Customers who don’t have a Government Gateway user ID and password will need two forms of evidence to prove their identity. This can include their UK passport and UK driving licence. We are rolling out a new identity checking alternative, which lets them use the camera on their phone to confirm a match with their driving licence.

We’re urging customers never to share their Government Gateway user ID and password. Someone using these details could steal from them or make a fraudulent claim in their name.