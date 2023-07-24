One week left to renew your tax credits, HMRC warns

The deadline for tax credits customers to renew their claim is on 31 July.

More than 171,350 tax credits customers have until 31 July to renew their annual claim and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging them to not miss out.

Customers who received a renewal pack with a red line across the first page and the words ‘reply now’ must respond to HMRC or risk having their payments stopped.

Customers whose packs had a black line across the first page and the words ‘check now’ only need to update HMRC if their details have changed.

‘Reply now’ customers must tell HMRC about their current circumstances. Life changes HMRC needs to know about include:

relationship changes, including marriage or separation

changes to the cost of childcare

your child leaves home

working hours fall below 30 hours a week

The full list of changes that could affect customers’ tax credits is on GOV.UK. ‘Reply now’ customers must respond to the request for information even if there have been no changes to their circumstances.

The quickest and easiest way for customers to renew their tax credits is online at GOV.UK or via the HMRC app.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

We know tax credits offer vital financial support for our customers so it is important that you renew by the deadline on 31 July. It is quick and easy to renew online at GOV.UK or using the HMRC app, just search ‘manage my tax credits’ on GOV.UK.

Help and support is available on GOV.UK for customers renewing claims and HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.

How do I use the HMRC app to manage my tax credits?

Criminals use tax credits renewals and other deadlines in scams to attempt to trick people into sharing their banking or other personal details. Typical scam examples include emails or texts claiming an individual’s details aren’t up to date and that they risk losing out on payments that are due to them.

If a phone call, text or email is unexpected, do not give out private information or reply, and do not download attachments or click on links.

HMRC is also warning people not to share their login details with anyone else. Visit GOV.UK for more information on how to report a scam or suspicious activity.

By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit. Customers who receive tax credits will receive a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions telling them when to claim Universal Credit, or from the Department for Communities if they live in Northern Ireland. It is important that customers claim by the deadline in the letter to continue receiving financial support as their tax credits will end even if they decide not to claim Universal Credit.

The government is offering Help for Households. Check GOV.UK to find out what cost of living support individuals could be eligible for.

Further information

Find out more about renewing tax credits claims.

HMRC sent out two types of renewal packs to 1.5 million customers between 2 May and 15 June 2023. These were:

‘reply now’ packs had a red line across the first page and the words ‘reply now’. Customers must confirm their circumstances to renew their tax credits.

‘check now’ packs had a black line across the first page and the words ‘check now.’ Customers whose details are correct do not need to do anything and their tax credits will be automatically renewed.

Customers can download the HMRC app for free from their smartphone app store.

Find out more about Universal Credit replacing tax credits.