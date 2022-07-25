HM Revenue and Customs
One week to go to the tax credits deadline – don’t miss out
The deadline for tax credits renewals is 31 July 2022. With just over a week to go, customers are being urged to renew their claim using HMRC's online services.
With just over a week to go, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging more than 222,600 tax credits customers to renew their claims before the 31 July 2022 deadline.
Customers are being warned not to leave their renewal until the last minute and risk their payments being stopped. They can do it any time – day or night – through HMRC’s online services, including the HMRC App.
Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support and more than 363,000 customers have already renewed ahead of the deadline.
Find out more at manage your tax credits
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, recently said:
The 31 July deadline is fast approaching and renewing your tax credits is too important to forget. HMRC support is available at all times of the day and night via GOV.UK and the smartphone app to help customers get their renewals right.
It’s great to see so many customers have already renewed their tax credits. I urge those who are yet to renew to do so as soon as possible, in order to avoid having their payments stopped.
Customers can manage their tax credits quickly and easily online. Once tax credits customers have completed their renewal, they can use their online account to check its progress and find out when they will hear back from HMRC.
If there is a change in a customer’s circumstances that could affect their tax credits, they must report the changes to HMRC. These include changes to:
- living arrangements
- childcare
- working hours, or
- income (increase or decrease).
Customers choosing to use the HMRC app on their smartphone can:
- renew their tax credits
- make changes to their claim
- check their tax credits payments schedule, and
- find out how much they have earned for the year
HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.
As part of the UK government’s package to support households with the rising cost of living, a Cost of Living Payment of £650, payable in two separate lump sums of £326 and £324, for households receiving certain benefits or tax credits, has been introduced. For eligible customers receiving tax credits only and no other eligible benefits, HMRC will contact them to let them know they’re eligible and will issue payments automatically, with the first being made in the autumn. Customers do not need to contact HMRC or apply for the payment. More information on the Cost of Living Payment, including eligibility, is available on GOV.UK.
Tax credits are ending and will be replaced by Universal Credit by the end of 2024. Many customers who move from tax credits to Universal Credit could be financially better off and can use an independent benefits calculator to check. If customers choose to apply sooner, it is important to get independent advice beforehand as they will not be able to go back to tax credits or any other benefits that Universal Credit replaces.
As the deadline for renewals approaches, customers hurrying to sort out their accounts could be more vulnerable to scammers. HMRC is warning that if someone contacts them saying that they are from HMRC and wants the customer to transfer money urgently or give personal information, they should never let themselves be rushed. HMRC is also urging customers never to share their HMRC login details. Someone using them could steal from the customer or make a fraudulent claim in their name. The department urges people to take their time and check HMRC’s advice about scams on GOV.UK.
Further Information
Customers can download the HMRC app for free from their smartphone app store.
Find out more about Universal Credit replacing tax credits.
To sign into our tax credits service for the first time you’ll need to prove your identity using 2 evidence sources. We’ve recently added GB driving licences as an additional option to help more of our customers get online. You can find the full list of accepted forms of ID at Manage your tax credits.
