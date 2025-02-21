Ongoing crackdown hooks 6 unlicensed anglers

As part of an ongoing Environment Agency crackdown, 6 anglers have been found guilty of fishing illegally at waters in the London area last year.

Their cases were brought by the Environment Agency to Barkingside magistrates’ court on 8 January 2025. In total, the 6 offenders will now pay £2,182 in fines and charges.

Illegal fishing “undermines investment” in fisheries

Unlicensed fishing poses a risk to fish stocks and can often cost anglers the species they care about. It also undermines all the investment made using rod licence income, in addition to the good work by our partners and angling clubs in improving fisheries.

Richard Tyner, area fisheries team leader at the Environment Agency, said:

“We hope the penalties these 6 illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England. “Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500, and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, 7 days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing, and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute. “Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.”

Rod licences cost much less than a tenner

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A one-day licence costs from just £7.10, and an annual licence currently costs from just £35.80. Concessions are available. Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Known hot spots for “illegal fishing” targeted

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners, including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alex Payne, 25, of Crays View, Billericay, Essex, was found guilty at court to fishing without a licence at the Chase Fishery in Dagenham, east London, on 15 June 2024. He was ordered to pay £443. This includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Mark Taylor, 25, of Camden Close, Grays, Thurrock, was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Tylers Common Fisheries, Harold Wood, east London, on 15 June 2024. He was ordered to pay £443. This includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ciprian Buta, 38, of Montague Road, London, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Walthamstow Reservoirs, Tottenham Hale, north London, on 17 June 2024. He was ordered to pay £329. This includes a fine of £146, costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Liam Midmore, 25, of Watermans Lane, Paddock Wood, Tonbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Thorney Weir Lakes, West Drayton, on 6 May 2024. He was ordered to pay £329. This includes a fine of £146, costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Cristian Milhailopol, 46, of Lincoln Grove, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Tylers Common Fisheries, Harold Wood, east London, on 18 May 2024. He was ordered to pay £329. This includes a fine of £146, costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Christopher Ould, 35, of Ashdown Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Thorney Weir Lakes, West Drayton, on 6 May 2024. He was ordered to pay £329. The penalty includes a fine of £146, costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £58.

