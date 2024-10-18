Ongoing investigations lead to further UK recalls of mustard products due to peanut contamination.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have continued to work with food businesses and Local Authorities to investigate the food supply chain for mustard ingredients which may have been contaminated with peanuts, posing a risk to people with a peanut allergy.

As a result of extensive and ongoing investigations, the food business FGS Ingredients Limited who import mustard to manufacture spice products including curry powders, seasonings and spice blends from India, have undertaken a precautionary withdrawal and recall of all products containing mustard.

These spices and blends are also used in products such as ready meals and snacks and we expect to issue a wide range of recalls in the coming days. Although the investigation continues, we can confirm it is only these products supplied by FGS Ingredients Limited which have been affected and not all mustard imports from India.

We continue to advise people with a peanut allergy to avoid eating any food containing mustard ingredients until all recalls have been issued and we will provide an update on this advice when it changes.

Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy at the FSA said:

“This remains a complex investigation, and we are continuing to work with FSS, relevant businesses, local authorities, and agencies to ensure the necessary measures are in place to protect consumers.

“While our investigations continue our advice remains the same: people with a peanut allergy should continue to avoid consuming all foods that contain or may contain mustard, mustard seeds, mustard powder or mustard flour.

“Our current focus is to ensure all affected products have been withdrawn and recalled. Once this has taken place, we are confident we’ll be in a position to remove some of our additional advice for consumers, so they can continue to enjoy food that is safe and trust the product label and information accurately reflects the allergenic content. Until this happens it’s very important that people with a peanut allergy continue to avoid any product containing mustard or mustard ingredients”

“I strongly encourage consumers with a food hypersensitivity to sign up for our allergy alerts to stay informed about future recalls. The dedicated information hub will continue to be updated as and when more information is available.”

If anyone has had an allergic reaction that could be linked to this investigation, please report it to the food business who supplied the affected product and to the local authority where the product was purchased. Guidance is available for how to report a food problem to a local authority.

Further information including a Q&A can be found within our updated consumer guidance.