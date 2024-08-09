Crown Prosecution Service
Online agitator becomes first person from Wales to be convicted following widespread unrest
A social media user who encouraged an online community to start a riot has become the first person from Wales to be convicted in relation to recent unrest.
Richard David Williams, 34, of Flintshire, Wales, enthusiastically posted about participating in a riot and also shared a derogatory meme about migrants in a local Facebook group dedicated to protests.
Williams became the first person from Wales to be convicted and sentenced for offences associated with recent disorder after pleading guilty to one count of sending menacing messages via a public communication network at Mold Magistrates' Court.
He was arrested after police officers identified him as the man behind the online activity, and was arrested on Wednesday August 7, 2024.
Within 24 hours, he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service for sending menacing messages and he was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment the following day.
Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Cymru/Wales, said: “Williams wrongly thought that he could spread derogatory and menacing content from behind a computer screen.
"Despite not taking part in unrest himself, he used social media to encourage others to engage in violent behaviour.
“I hope today’s result sends a clear message to those using the internet to sow division - your actions have consequences and you will be prosecuted.”
Notes to editors
- Richard David Williams, [07/05/1990] of Buckley, Flintshire, was charged with and pleaded guilty to one count of sending a menacing message via a public communications network.
- He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment at Mold Magistrates' Court on Friday August 9, 2024.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cymruwales/news/online-agitator-becomes-first-person-wales-be-convicted-following-widespread
