Online hub to provide public health guidance for healthcare professionals

Public Health Wales’ Health Protection Team have launched a new online hub to help health professionals with advice and guidance on health protection issues and making notifications of infectious diseases.

The hub, which is at AWARe/ Health Protection Team – Public Health Wales also includes access to e-learning modules for people working in the social care sector, about topics such as Winter Preparedness, Outbreak Management and Sustainability.

It is designed to empower professionals with appropriate knowledge so they know when and how to get in touch with the health protection team.

Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, yesterday said: