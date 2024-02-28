NHS Wales
|Printable version
Online hub to provide public health guidance for healthcare professionals
Public Health Wales’ Health Protection Team have launched a new online hub to help health professionals with advice and guidance on health protection issues and making notifications of infectious diseases.
The hub, which is at AWARe/ Health Protection Team – Public Health Wales also includes access to e-learning modules for people working in the social care sector, about topics such as Winter Preparedness, Outbreak Management and Sustainability.
It is designed to empower professionals with appropriate knowledge so they know when and how to get in touch with the health protection team.
Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“our new online hub will be a really useful tool for health professionals and other partners, as it provides practical and accessible information to assist them with some of the issues they face when dealing with infectious diseases and health protection issues.
“In addition, the hub will provide opportunities for professionals in the social care sector to enhance their professional development with e-learning modules available directly from the hub.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/online-hub-to-provide-public-health-guidance-for-healthcare-professionals/
