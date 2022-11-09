Online payment plans help almost 21,600 customers pay their Self Assessment bill

Self Assessment customers are using the self-serve Time to Pay facility to spread the cost of their tax bill into manageable monthly payments.

Since 6 April 2022, almost 21,600 Self Assessment customers who were unable to pay their tax bill in full have set up a payment plan to spread the cost into manageable monthly instalments – an increase of around 3,900 customers on the previous year – HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

The deadline for customers to submit their tax returns for the 2021 to 2022 tax year and pay any tax owed is 31 January 2023 and HMRC is encouraging anyone yet to complete their return to do it early. Those who have already completed their Self Assessment know what they owe and can budget to make payments on time.

Filing early also means customers, who are unable to pay their tax bill in full by the deadline, will have plenty of time to access support and advice on GOV.UK. HMRC may be able to help by arranging an affordable payment plan.

Visit GOV.UK to find out more about Time to Pay arrangements.

In the 12 months to 5 April 2022, almost 142,000 customers chose to use self-serve Time to Pay to pay any tax owed for the 2020 to 2021 tax year, spreading the cost of around £475 million into monthly instalments.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, yesterday said:

We’re here to help customers get their tax right and if you are worried about how to pay your Self Assessment bill, help and support is available. Visit GOV.UK and search ‘help pay Self Assessment’ to find out more.

Using HMRC’s self-serve Time to Pay facility means customers benefit from a tailored payment plan via monthly direct debits. This means they can spread the cost of their tax bill based on how much is owed and the length of time they need to pay. Self Assessment customers can apply on GOV.UK if they:

have filed their tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year

owe less than £30,000

can pay in full within 12 months

If customers owe more than £30,000, or need longer to pay, they should call the Self Assessment Payment Helpline on 0300 200 3822.

A list of alternative payment options, including payment via the free and secure HMRC App, are available on GOV.UK.

A full list of payment options and eligibility criteria is available on GOV.UK by searching ‘HMRC payment option’.

Help and support is available on GOV.UK for those completing their Self Assessment tax returns. There is also a series of videos on YouTube.

All Self Assessment customers need to be alert to the risk of criminals emailing, calling or texting claiming to be from HMRC. Scams come in many forms - some threaten immediate arrest for tax evasion, others offer a tax rebate. Contacts like these should set alarm bells ringing and HMRC advises customers to take their time and check scams advice by searching for ‘HMRC scams’ on GOV.UK. HMRC also urges customers never to share their HMRC login details. Someone using them could steal from the customer or make a fraudulent claim in their name.

Almost 21,600 Self Assessment customers have set up an online payment plan between 6 April 2022 and 3 November 2022 and more than 17,700 customers set one up between 6 April 2021 and 3 November 2021.

Customers can check if they need to complete a tax return by using the free online tool on GOV.UK.

Find out more about how to declare taxable COVID-19 support in your tax return if you are self-employed, in a partnership or run a business.

Payment can be made through HMRC App. To download the free HMRC App, customers can visit the App Store from their iPhone or Google Play for Android and follow the download and set up instructions from there.

If you think you are no longer required to complete a Self Assessment return, you can Check if you need to send a Self Assessment tax return.