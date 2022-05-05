Online Centres Network
|Printable version
Online quiz to help people cut costs
As the cost of living crisis grows, many people are worried about rising bills and other costs. We want to support our Online Centres through this difficult time and help you assist your community members in the best way possible.
If you’re looking for a way to help people make extra savings, you can share the Future Proof Finance quiz. The quiz was created with Clean Slate and Quids in! Magazineo help people manage their finances and save money online. The quiz is a free online money health check that can help people make the most out of their incomes.
The quiz is very quick and easy to complete, made up of 25 yes or no questions. Participants will be shown where they can make some extra savings along with next step advice to help them kickstart their money saving journey.
Any opportunity to save a few pounds here and there can make a big difference to people’s lives at the moment.
Original article link: https://www.onlinecentresnetwork.org/news-and-activity/news/online-quiz-help-people-cut-costs
Latest News from
Online Centres Network
Join the UK National Databank12/04/2022 13:20:00
Good Things Foundation is working with Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three to make sure no one is left without an internet connection.
New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 202218/02/2022 10:15:00
Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project.
New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 202215/02/2022 09:25:00
Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project.
Power Up 2.0 fund - everything you need to know18/10/2021 09:25:00
Building on the success of the first Power Up initiative, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be continuing its partnership with J.P. Morgan.
Connect Up - creating a community of practice for organisations that support older people22/09/2021 10:20:00
It won’t be news to our network members that older people are often the worst hit by digital exclusion, but here are some stats to put the issue into context
Free event for organisations across Wales - how we can help you support local people to improve their digital skills?27/04/2021 11:05:00
Over the past year the need for people to have the skills, devices and connectivity to be online has become increasingly important.
Funding open for devices and data for people with learning disabilities11/02/2021 12:15:00
Applications are now open for Digital Lifeline funding, for one week.
New accreditation for digital skills qualifications - could you deliver?29/09/2020 17:17:17
As Ofqual approves accreditation for new Essential Digital Skills Qualifications, we’re asking the Online Centres Network about delivering accredited courses in their communities and what it could mean for their organisation – and their learners.