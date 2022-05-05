Online quiz to help people cut costs

As the cost of living crisis grows, many people are worried about rising bills and other costs. We want to support our Online Centres through this difficult time and help you assist your community members in the best way possible.

If you’re looking for a way to help people make extra savings, you can share the Future Proof Finance quiz. The quiz was created with Clean Slate and Quids in! Magazineo help people manage their finances and save money online. The quiz is a free online money health check that can help people make the most out of their incomes.

The quiz is very quick and easy to complete, made up of 25 yes or no questions. Participants will be shown where they can make some extra savings along with next step advice to help them kickstart their money saving journey.

Any opportunity to save a few pounds here and there can make a big difference to people’s lives at the moment.