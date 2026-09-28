Online retailer shut down had £6.3 million unexplained transactions

Funnyfuzzy Tech UK Co., Ltd sold pet supplies online – a previous company was wound up in 2024

Customers said orders weren’t delivered or were delayed or of poor quality and they couldn’t get refunds.

Funnyfuzzy Tech UK Co., Ltd was wound up by the High Court on 22 September 2026.

The Insolvency Service previously shut down another company Funnyfuzzy UK Co., Ltd. in 2024 which had traded in the same manner through the same website.

An online pet supplies store – which took millions of pounds in orders – has been shut down following an Insolvency Service investigation, two years after its predecessor company was also wound up.

Funnyfuzzy Tech UK Co., Ltd traded via the website www.funnyfuzzy.co.uk selling various products for pets. The latest version of the website being linked to a Hong Kong registered company, Funnyfuzzy HK Tech Limited.

An Insolvency Service investigation found the company had filed dormant accounts despite evidence showing more than £6.3 million in incoming payments between August 2023 and January 2026.

The company refused to engage with investigators on the basis that it operated outside the UK, even though it sold products to UK residents and used a contractor in the UK to deal with customer returns. The company failed to provide any records.

At various times, the website suggested the company appeared to have had business addresses in the UK, United States, China and Hong Kong.

Investigators found no evidence of the company at its registered UK address in London.

A number of customers complained to the Insolvency Service, Action Fraud and Trading Standards about the service they had received from Funnyfuzzy Tech UK Co., Ltd.

Complaints included items not being delivered, delivery delays, poor quality items, failure to process refunds and poor customer service.

Investigators identified repeated changes to the company information displayed on the website, including the replacement of company names and addresses, making it difficult for customers to establish who they were engaging with.

The company’s predecessor, Funnyfuzzy UK Co., Ltd was shut down in 2024 following an Insolvency Service investigation.

Mark George, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, recently said:

Those behind this company would appear to be doing all they can to ignore UK company laws to make significant amounts of money with seemingly no care for their customers. We are doing all we can to stop those who do this from simply continuing the same objectionable business model via a different entity after a previous company has been shut down. Transfer of ownership of a website can cause difficulties in getting the website closed down, however, the Insolvency Service will continue to work with partners to disrupt such trading. This latest success is a message to those thinking about trading in a similar manner that we are watching and we will investigate.

All enquiries concerning the affairs of Funnyfuzzy should be made to the Official Receiver of the Public Interest Unit: Email: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk ref LQD08007147.

Further information