Online Safety Bill introduced in Parliament
The Online Safety Bill has been introduced in Parliament today.
Commenting on the Bill, Antony Walker, techUK Dep. CEO said:
"techUK welcomes the publication of the long awaited Online Safety Bill and supports its objective to make the UK the safest place to go online while upholding free speech and enabling innovation.
"According to the Government’s own estimate more than 24,000 companies will be in scope of this new legislation.
"A key test of the Bill’s success will be whether it can enable these 24,000 ‘in scope’ companies and the regulator to make quick and effective decisions.
"The Online Safety Bill can meet this test if it is clear about what it is asking companies to do, if it enhances existing company systems and processes and if it avoids an over- expansion of scope.
"The government has recognised that this is a highly complex piece of legislation that seeks to find a delicate balance between sometimes competing objectives.
"If we get this balance right, we will have a world-leading system for online content regulation. If we get the balance wrong we will fail citizens and consumers.
"We urge MPs and Peers to engage with businesses to understand the practical implications for the broad range of companies that will have to implement this legislation. To succeed the Bill must deliver on all of its objectives."
