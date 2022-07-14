Think Tanks
|Printable version
Online Safety Bill should be stripped back or abandoned entirely, says IEA expert
Victoria Hewson, Head of Regulatory Affairs at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the government’s flagship Online Safety Bill has been dropped from Commons business
“The Online Safety Bill delay — after concerns raised by leadership candidates — provides an ideal opportunity to reconsider this highly contentious legislation.
“The Bill not only raises serious free speech issues but has also become complex and unmanageable. The latest amendments have made this situation even worse.
“The Bill should either be abandoned entirely or stripped back to what is absolutely necessary to protect the safety of the most vulnerable.
“It should not seek to protect adults from all sorts of alleged harms at a cost of billions of pounds to businesses, and at the expense of freedom of expression.”
Notes to editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365 520
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Further IEA reading: An Unsafe Bill: How the Online Safety Bill threatens free speech, innovation and privacy, by Victoria Hewson and Matthew Lesh
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data14/07/2022 16:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Policy Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data
IFS - The share of children whose families could not afford essentials fell by a quarter in the six years running up to the pandemic, despite rising relative child poverty14/07/2022 14:05:00
Benefit cuts pushed up relative child poverty in the years running up to the pandemic, measured as living in a household with incomes below 60% of median income. However, based on asking their families whether they could afford essentials, the share of children in material deprivation fell by a quarter, from 24% in 2013 to 18% in 2019.
IPPR - Revealed: 3 in 5 people in Scotland on low incomes worry about being able to afford transport13/07/2022 15:15:00
As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, and as the nation looks to meet its interim targets to reduce carbon emissions, over half of people on low incomes in Scotland agree reducing reliance on cars would make Scotland fairer and greener.
Time for a radical change on tax and spend, says IEA expert13/07/2022 14:15:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on tax cut pledges made by Conservative leadership candidates
IEA - Starmer’s pledge to end charitable status for private schools shows “Corbynism is not dead”12/07/2022 15:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the Labour leader’s proposal to end the charitable status of private schools,
New Local - NHS risks losing founding principles unless it invests in community-led health12/07/2022 14:20:00
The NHS could cease to be fair and free at point of use, unless it shifts focus to building health in the community, new research has found.
Work Foundation - New study reveals benefits of hybrid working for disabled workers but some fear choice between health and career progression12/07/2022 13:20:00
Eighty-five per cent of disabled workers in the UK say they are more productive working from home, new research by the Work Foundation reveals.
IEA - Government risks stifling innovation in the digital sector, warns new research06/07/2022 16:20:00
This level of interference in the digital sector could undermine competition, reduce investment and deter UK start-ups
IFS - Big rise in claims means disability benefits bill 70% higher than expected – and claimants on average waiting five months to receive06/07/2022 12:20:00
The number of people on disability benefits has been steadily rising – from 2% of the working-age population in the early 1990s (591,000) to 6% in 2020–21 (2.2 million) – in spite of a 2013 reform which explicitly aimed to reduce numbers.