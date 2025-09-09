Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Online safety laws to strengthen to protect people of all ages from devastating self-harm content
Vulnerable people across the UK will be shielded from the most dangerous content online, as new laws are set to be introduced to prevent devastating self-harm material from reaching people of all ages.
- Vulnerable people to be protected from self-harm content as Online Safety laws to be toughened.
- Comes as Online Safety Act to be amended to make self-harm content a ‘priority offence’.
- Tech companies to be legally required to prevent this content from appearing in the first place, protecting users of all ages.
The government yesterday (8 September) announced urgent action to toughen the Online Safety Act by putting stricter legal requirements on tech companies to hunt down and remove material that encourages or assists serious self-harm, before it can destroy lives and tear families apart.
While platforms already have to take specific steps to protect children from this dangerous self-harm content, the government recognises that adults battling mental health challenges are equally at risk from exposure to material that could trigger a mental health crisis or worse.
The new regulations mean that content encouraging or assisting serious self-harm will be treated as a priority offence for all users.
The change will trigger the strongest possible legal protections, compelling platforms to use cutting-edge technology to actively seek out and eliminate this content before it can reach users and cause irreparable harm, rather than simply reacting after someone has already been exposed to it.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall yesterday said:
This government is determined to keep people safe online. Vile content that promotes self-harm continues to be pushed on social media and can mean potentially heart-wrenching consequences for families across the country.
Our enhanced protections will make clear to social media companies that taking immediate steps to keep users safe from toxic material that could be the difference between life and death is not an option, but the law.
Julie Bentley, Chief Executive of Samaritans, yesterday said:
We welcome these efforts to make the Online Safety Act go further to protect both adults and children from dangerous self-harm content. While the internet can be a source of support for people who are struggling, damaging suicide and self-harm content can cost people their lives.
It’s therefore vital that government continues to take opportunities to strengthen the Act and it’s over to Ofcom now to use their powers to hold platforms to account so we can save more lives lost to suicide.
Notes to Editors
The regulations will come into force 21 days after they are made, following approval by both Houses of Parliament. We expect this Statutory Instrument (SI) to be laid in the autumn.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/online-safety-laws-to-strengthen-to-protect-people-of-all-ages-from-devastating-self-harm-content
