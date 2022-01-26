Online Shopping Fraud: Bogus E-Scooter Sales

Action Fraud received over 350 reports in 2021 about scam websites selling e-scooters.

Victims have reported buying e-scooters online only for the e-scooter to not be delivered. By this point, they’re unable to contact the company as the website they made the purchase from has been closed down by its owners. Victims have reported losing over £145,000 to this type of online shopping fraud.

Action Fraud has also received reports of individual sellers offering e-scooters via online marketplaces and social media platforms and failing to deliver them once payment has been made.

We would like to remind the public that whilst the sale of e-scooters is legal, private e-scooters cannot be used in public places or on public roads. They should only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission. Those who disregard the law could face fines, seizure of their e-scooter, and points on their driving licence.

What you need to do