Only 7% of teachers think GCSEs are suitable for every pupil

As thousands of pupils go back to school, a new report has revealed that just 7% of teachers think GCSEs are suitable for every pupil, with the vast majority (81%) disagreeing.

More than 7,500 teachers took part in the study, commissioned by education charity NCFE and survey platform Teacher Tapp.

Despite this clear skepticism, more than half (56%) of secondary school teachers cite the academic results of pupils as the measurable outcome most valued by their school.

NCFE is calling for a greater emphasis to be placed on technical, vocational, and creative skills in the curriculum.

The education charity works with more than 1,500 schools in the UK every year to deliver vocational qualifications for students. This year it has delivered almost 30,000 Level 2 exams and over 56,000 assessments to learners.

Its report, Teacher perspectives on GCSEs and learner outcomes, links closely with the aims of the ongoing curriculum and assessment review, launched by the government in July, which is looking to deliver a broader curriculum.

The ambition is that children and young people don’t miss out on music, art, sport, and drama, as well as vocational subjects. It also wants to create an assessment system that captures the full strengths of every child and young person.

Elsewhere, the results show pupil destinations (14%) and school rankings in government performance tables (10%) were listed as the most important measurable outcome for secondary school teachers.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said:

“These stark results underline the fact that a one-size-fits-all approach to education doesn’t work. By rigidly sticking to GCSEs, we’re failing huge swathes of students and missing the opportunity to tap into the undeniable potential in classrooms across the country. “Far too often we have a conversation in education around academic versus technical. We must move beyond that to look at what’s right for every learner, in different contexts, with their different ambitions and their different goals. “We need a greater emphasis on technical and vocational education from a younger age and ensure we’re providing students with a variety of options throughout their schooling. Within post-16 education, we're making strides towards championing technical education, but this is not being reflected at Key Stage 4 where all teachers really know is academia. “This change would help us to support every student to thrive and ensure we’re cultivating the skills needed to futureproof the economy and power emerging industries.”

You can read the full report, Teacher perspectives on GCSEs and learner outcomes, here.