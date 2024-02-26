Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Only 9 Days Left to Claim Pension Credit and Secure £299 Cost of Living Boost
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is urging retirees to check if they qualify for the benefit.
- DWP urges pensioners to act quickly and check if they are eligible for Pension Credit by 5 March 2024
- Eligible people who claim by this date could secure additional £299 Cost of Living boost
- Claiming the benefit could also open doors to additional help with housing costs, council tax, and heating bills
Hundreds of thousands of pensioners could pocket an extra £299 if they claim Pension Credit in the next 10 days.
Those who successfully apply for Pension Credit by 5 March could also secure a further £299 boost in the form of a Cost of Living payment thanks to backdating rules.
Pension Credit, which averages over £3,900 a year, is there to lend a hand with day-to-day expenses for those who have reached State Pension age and are on a low income.
Minister for Pensions Paul Maynard said:
We are committed to ensuring every pensioner receives the financial support available to them.
Anyone who is unsure whether they or a loved one is entitled to Pension Credit should quickly check using our online Pension Credit calculator – it’s never been easier.
Not only could this secure an extra £3,900 every year and unlock a whole host of other support, if successfully claimed by 5 March a further £299 Cost of Living boost is up for grabs.
While around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving Pension Credit, there are an estimated 880,000 households eligible for the support who are yet to claim it.
For single pensioners, Pension Credit guarantees a minimum weekly income of £201.05; for couples, it’s £306.85. Additional help is also available for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.
And even small amounts of Pension Credit could open doors to further financial assistance, covering things like housing costs, council tax, and heating bills, as well as potentially the £299 backdated Cost of Living payment.
You can apply for Pension Credit over the phone, online, or by post. And for anyone unsure about eligibility or how much they might get, the online Pension Credit calculator tool can help.
The State Pension is due to rise by 8.5% in April 2024 – meaning the new full State Pension will be worth £221.20 per week.
Further Information:
Applications for Pension Credit can be made:
- On the How to Claim page
- Over the phone by calling 0800 99 1234 (Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm)
- By printing out and filling in a paper application form
- For more information visit the Pension Credit GOV.UK page. For extra resources for stakeholders and businesses, the department has also produced a Stakeholder Toolkit.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/only-10-days-left-to-claim-pension-credit-and-secure-299-cost-of-living-boost
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
DWP unveils plans for £1.4 trillion in pension assets to deliver for savers and economy23/02/2024 16:15:00
Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) outlines plans to make £1.4 trillion in pension schemes work better for savers and the wider economy
New Occupational Health Taskforce to tackle in-work sickness and drive down inactivity21/02/2024 15:25:00
Businesses will be urged to tackle in-work sickness and stop people falling out the workforce, following the appointment of Dame Carol Black as the Government’s new Occupational Health Tsar.
Tax credits recipients will receive Cost of Living Payment from today16/02/2024 14:20:00
Eligible tax credits only customers will automatically receive a Cost of Living payment.
Back to work boost as quarter of a million workplace training places delivered16/02/2024 13:10:00
More than a quarter of a million workplace training places for benefit claimants have been delivered in just three years, new data reveals.
Child Maintenance Service reformed to crack down on parents who refuse to pay12/02/2024 12:10:00
New powers for the Child Maintenance Service to recover cash from non-paying parents faster.
Efforts to tackle small pension pots step up a gear08/02/2024 15:20:00
New group comprised of government and pension industry representatives to look at helping savers track their pensions.
Eight million households to receive £2.5 billion Cost of Living support06/02/2024 12:10:00
From today low-income households will start to receive the third Cost of Living Payment worth £299.
Vulnerable people encouraged to seek help with energy bills26/01/2024 12:10:00
Families struggling with energy bills are being urged to speak to their council for Household Support Fund help.