Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Only known surviving works of Flemish artist De Vély at risk of leaving the UK
A temporary export bar has been placed on the Fairhaven panels by Flemish artist De Vély
- Panels have been valued at over £1.6 million
- Export bar is to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the work for the nation
The Fairhaven Panels, a remarkable set of four highly decorated panels and the only known publicly available works by the artist De Vély, are at risk of leaving the UK unless a domestic buyer can be found.
The panels, created in the 17th century, depict four different personifications or gods: Mars, Virtu Invincible, Minerva, and Magnificence, focusing on victory in war and the beauty of peace.
Set in their original gilded metal cases, each panel features a skilful combination of glass, pearls, shells, stones, enamel and gilt metal. These are materials that do not fade over time, so their vivid colours remain particularly striking to modern audiences. The panels are now valued at over £1.6 million.
These works could provide new insight into this artist and the unique sculptural technique he used to craft them, as they are a rarity in European art and embrace the baroque taste for extravagance. The elaborate technique that De Vély employed would have been considerably time-consuming and is reflected in the nearly 20 years they took to complete.
Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:
The Fairhaven Panels offer an exciting opportunity for a UK institution to investigate the intriguing artist De Vély and the origins of this magnificent sculpture technique.
I hope that placing an export bar on these four exquisite panels will allow a gallery or institution time to acquire them so the public can enjoy them for years to come.
Committee member, Pippa Shirley said:
These mysterious panels are a feast for the eyes. We don’t yet know for certain who commissioned them, or why, or even much about the virtuoso craftsman who made them, but their size, extraordinary composition, technical brilliance and the way they celebrate the wonder of natural materials are unique in this country, and ripe for new understanding.
They have much to tell us about links between artistic workshops and practices, the trade in precious materials, patronage and taste, not to mention the connection to the highly significant Fairhaven collections. All this and more can only be fully explored if the panels remain here.
The Minister’s decision follows the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest. The Committee made its recommendation on the basis that the panels met the second and third Waverley criteria for their outstanding aesthetic importance and their outstanding significance to the study of collecting. They also highlighted its importance for further study into 17th-century works of art employing pearl, precious and semi-precious stones and glass granules and the light they shed on De Vély, an artist about whom very little is known.
The decision on the export licence application for the panels will be deferred for a period ending on 17th March 2025 inclusive. At the end of the first deferral period owners will have a consideration period of 15 Business Days to consider any offer(s) to purchase the panels at the recommended price of £1,620,000 (plus VAT of £54,000 which can be reclaimed by an eligible institution). The second deferral period will commence following the signing of an Option Agreement and will last for four months.
Offers from public bodies for less than the recommended price through the private treaty sale arrangements, where appropriate, may also be considered by the Minister. Such purchases frequently offer substantial financial benefit to a public institution wishing to acquire the item.
Notes to editors
- Organisations or individuals interested in purchasing the panels should contact the RCEWA on 02072680534 or rcewa@artscouncil.org.uk
- Details of the panels are as follows: The Fairhaven Panels: A Polyptych with Mars, Virtu Invincibile, Minerva and Magnificence By De Vély (fl. circa 1685-1700), French Signed and dated: De vély. / inuenit, / et fecit, and: incepit / Anno 1685 / et Compleuit / Anno 1702[?]; the shield inscribed: NEC SORTE NEC FATO. Hardstone including lapis lazuli, hessonite garnet, carnelian and sardonyx, seed pearls, shell, mother of pearl, coloured glass granules, semi-precious and precious stones, and partially enamelled and gilt metal, on a wax and wood core, each mounted within gilt bronze cases. The whole is framed within a later mirrored and glazed gilt wood frame Flanking panels: 48 x 26cm; central panels: 48 x 23.5cm; frame: 66 x 127cm
- Provenance: Probably acquired circa 1920-1935, by Cara Leyland Rogers (1867-1939), who later became Lady Fairhaven; her son Huttleston Rogers Broughton (1896-1966), 1st Baron Fairhaven, Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire; thence by family descent to the present Lord Fairhaven
- The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest is an independent body, serviced by Arts Council England (ACE), which advises the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport on whether a cultural object, intended for export, is of national importance under specified criteria.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/only-known-surviving-works-of-flemish-artist-de-vely-at-risk-of-leaving-the-uk
