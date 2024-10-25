Only purchase safe and legal e-bikes: new Government safety campaign urges public

A new safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of buying faulty and unsafe e-bikes, e-scooters and components such as batteries has been launched

New campaign urges public to buy safe e-bikes and e-scooters and avoid rogue online sellers

E-bike and e-scooter causing fires every two days according to London Fire Brigade

New Product Regulation Bill beginning work to tackle dangerous goods sold online

A new safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of buying faulty and unsafe e-bikes, e-scooters and components such as batteries was launched yesterday (Thursday 24 October).

The Department for Business & Trade’s new “Buy Safe, Be Safe” campaign has been designed to urge the public to buy safe e-bikes and e-scooters and avoid rogue online sellers.

E-bikes can be a cheap, healthy and modern method of travel throughout our towns and cities. However, unsafe e-bikes have resulted in hundreds of deadly fires and injured dozens of people across the UK. In 2023, the London Fire Brigade a fire every two days as a result of e-bike and e-scooter-related fires.

Many of these fires are caused by parts incompatible with e-bikes and scooters, as well as the purchase of defective or poorly manufactured parts sold by rogue online sellers.

The campaign focuses on three key areas encouraging consumers to only buy safe products from reputable sellers, only replace items with products recommended by the manufacturer and finally to seek professional help when converting or repairing e-bikes and e-scooters.

The Department is partnering with retailers, manufacturers as well as online marketplaces, trade associations, consumer groups and businesses to promote the campaign. Find out more about the campaign here.

Product Safety Minister Justin Madders said:

E-bikes can be a great way to travel around the city, but we’ve all seen the tragic stories of unsafe e-bikes and e-scooters causing dangerous fires and taking lives. That’s why we’re urging everyone to check what you’re buying, check where you’re buying it from and ensure it’s safe to use.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said:

E-bikes have transformed our urban areas by giving people an accessible and healthy way to travel, but this is being ruined by a handful of untrustworthy online retailers. These rogue sellers not only risk bringing defective and dangerous batteries into people’s homes, but undermine confidence in active travel as a whole. That’s why I’m delighted that we are launching this campaign to make sure that people have peace of mind buying e-bikes and e-scooters from reliable sources.

Under current laws, e-scooters are banned on public land from use except in Government rental trial areas, while e-bikes are legal to use across the country but must not exceed an output of 250 watts or travel faster than 15.5 mph.

The public can expect to see an ongoing social media campaign including how-to video guides, as well as information materials being made available for retailers to use in stores and online to support consumers.

The campaign comes off the back of wider efforts to tackle dangerous goods being sold in online marketplaces. In September, the Government unveiled the new Product Regulation and Metrology Bill aimed at allowing the UK to take charge of its product regulations, boosting consumer safety and helping to further grow the economy.

The Bill will also address the sharp rise in safety concerns around e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries and how they are sold via online marketplaces. The Bill will enable Government to better protect consumers who have for too long been at the mercy of unscrupulous suppliers, holding sellers and the online marketplaces to account if they fail to meet their responsibilities.

And it will ensure products sold online or placed on the UK market are safe, while enabling market enforcement officials to clamp down on the sale of the product or the sellers where they are not.

London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner for Prevention and Protection, Craig Carter, said:

E-bikes and e-scooters are a green and sustainable way to travel around our city. However, e-bikes and e-scooters can pose a significant fire risk and particularly the batteries used to power them have become one of London’s fastest-growing fire risks. They have destroyed homes and families have sadly lost loved ones in these fires. From our investigations, we know many of the fires we’ve attended have involved second-hand vehicles or the bike has been modified using parts bought online. At this time, there is not the same level of regulation of products for e-bikes and e-scooters sold via online marketplaces or auction sites when compared to high street shops, so we cannot be confident that products meet the correct safety standard. We understand that people are trying to save money, but if you spot a deal that looks too be good to be true, it probably is.

Halfords Head of Quality, Chris Hall, said:

E-bikes offer numerous benefits for a healthier, greener commute. When e-bikes are purchased from reputable retailers, they’re properly certified and safe to use. Our priority is to ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of e-bikes without compromising on safety. The fire safety issues we’ve seen are linked to poorly manufactured, uncertified products typically bought online, as well as the use of incompatible components.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of consumer safety charity, Electrical Safety First said:

E-bikes, e-scooters and their batteries are generally safe when purchased from reputable manufacturers and used correctly. However, poor-quality products - often sold via online marketplaces - improper charging, or misuse can cause ferocious fires and pose a serious risk to the buyer. Safety starts with where you shop. Sticking to reputable sellers will provide confidence that your e-bike is safe and manufactured to a high standard. It’s equally as important to ensure you use a charger that is designed to be compatible with your battery to avoid the risk of overcharging which may destabilise the battery and lead to a fire. We also urge consumers considering converting their push bike into e-bike to source a high-quality kit and that it is installed by a competent professional.”

Inga Becker-Hansen, Product Safety Advisor at the BRC, said:

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has greatly increased the number on our streets and in our homes. These products provide a convenient method of transport for many of us. However, consumers should ensure they purchase from reputable and responsible retailers, who will ensure that appropriate batteries are used and all necessary safety standards are met. We urge the public to follow government guidance and take appropriate storage and maintenance measures to ensure the safety and longevity of their purchases.

Find full details about the ‘Buy Safe, Be Safe’ campaign here

For our information on buying safely, how to store your product safely and best practice for charging, you can also find more information from the London Fire Brigade’s #ChargeSafe campaign.