ONS: Latest steps reaffirm commitment to quality over quantity

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) today detailed steps that will sharpen the organisation's focus on delivering high quality economic and social statistics that are essential to UK decision-makers.

Ramping up our drive to put quality over quantity, the measures will streamline the organisation's portfolio and consolidate publications, as we work to restore confidence in our most critical statistics.

This also represents progress towards our commitment to reduce our statistical outputs by 10 per cent in 2026 - all part of considering user needs and focusing ONS statistics where they deliver most value, and where we are uniquely placed to do so.

Our priority focus continues to be producing and improving our national statistics that underpin the UK's most critical economic and societal decisions and inform the public, including GDP, prices, labour market and population statistics, alongside transition to the Transformed Labour Force Survey and preparatory work for Census 2031.

Permanent Secretary at the Office for National Statistics Darren Tierney said:

"As we continue the ONS's recovery, we are setting out our latest steps in our commitment to put quality over quantity and sharpen the focus of our portfolio - this will ensure we can devote more resources to our improvement work. "Difficult decisions to reduce the number of our publications are essential to restoring the quality of our core statistics - I would like to thank our users for their continued engagement as we ensure statistics that underpin the UK's most critical decisions are back at the heart of our work."

Today's announcement follows close engagement with users across health, subnational and areas of economic statistics relevant to government departments. It responds to the recommendations last year from the Devereux review and the Office for Statistics Regulation to prioritise improvements to the quality of our core economic statistics. The changes will mean a reduction in our statistical outputs over the immediate period while we focus on these improvements. Measures include:

Reducing the ONS's involvement in health surveys – the Health Survey for England and the Mental Health of Children and Young People Survey will no longer be run by the ONS as previously planned.

the Health Survey for England and the Mental Health of Children and Young People Survey will no longer be run by the ONS as previously planned. Pausing our quarterly greenhouse gas emission (residence basis) statistics – annual greenhouse gas emissions statistics continue to be published by the ONS, DESNZ and Defra.

annual greenhouse gas emissions statistics continue to be published by the ONS, DESNZ and Defra. Stopping further development of some subnational statistics – Health, Wellbeing and Place research will not progress and instead data will be made available to researchers through the Secure Research Service; Subnational estimates of tourism spending and Tourism Direct Gross Value Added will be stopped.

Health, Wellbeing and Place research will not progress and instead data will be made available to researchers through the Secure Research Service; Subnational estimates of tourism spending and Tourism Direct Gross Value Added will be stopped. Scaling back activity related to wellbeing statistics, including reducing publication of our main dashboard from a quarterly to an annual basis, supported by a shorter quarterly set of measures to meet new international requirements.

including reducing publication of our main dashboard from a quarterly to an annual basis, supported by a shorter quarterly set of measures to meet new international requirements. Ending our analysis on the night-time economy, and lifestyles and risk factors and reviewing our approach to other work previously funded by external organisations.

In response to user feedback, we will continue to run the Annual Population Survey (APS) which reflects ONS outputs at a local and regional level. However, this will be at a lower level of resourcing, enabling us to bolster the Living Costs and Food Survey - a key contributor to GDP and other economic statistics. We will work with users on the implications of this for their data.

The ONS will publish its 2026/27 Strategic Business Plan in April, where we will set out further detail on our priority activities, learning from the past to ensure plans are realistic and carefully sequenced, given available resource.

