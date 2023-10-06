Office for National Statistics
|Printable version
ONS partners with BBC to ready UK children for the digital world
The Office for National Statistics is teaming up with the BBC to improve the data skills of primary school children across the UK.
The BBC’s ‘micro:bit – the next gen’ campaign was launched this month and will see the ONS give primary school pupils the chance to get involved in a large-scale playground survey from May 2024, which will look at everything from its size, the biodiversity it supports, and how pupils spend their playtimes. For a lot of children this will be their first taste of working with data.
Sir Ian Diamond, National Statistician, ONS, says:
"Data is central to today’s world and the lifeblood of the ONS. It’s vital that our children are educated about the essential role it plays in modern society, so I’m very happy to support BBC micro:bit – the next gen.
“It will give them the opportunity for some great early experience in data collection and analysis. Hopefully it will inspire them to be the next generation of data scientists and, who knows, maybe even a National Statistician of the future."
As part of this project, the ONS’s Data Science Campus will be working with the BBC and the Micro:bit Educational Foundation to develop a programme of pioneering lessons and activities around the playground survey that will introduce children as young as seven to the fascinating world of machine learning and digital data.
Mary Gregory, Deputy Director at ONS’s Data Science Campus, said:
“Machine learning is unlocking data’s potential, and make no mistake, this skill will continue to grow in demand.
“This project gives young girls and boys the chance to apply these cutting-edge techniques to data which is meaningful to them, readying them for the opportunities a data-driven world will create.”
Data will be collected using micro:bit kits. To get involved primary schools can register to claim their free micro:bits. Registration is open until 18 December 2023: https://microbit.org/thenextgen-registration/
Original article link: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/news/onspartnerswithbbctoreadyukchildrenforthedigitalworld
Latest News from
Office for National Statistics
Public services productivity review: ONS governance and contact arrangements08/08/2023 13:25:00
Following the recent announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer asking the National Statistician, Sir Ian Diamond, to review how we can improve the way public service productivity is measured, the Office for National Statistics has confirmed the arrangements for the governance of the review.
“Clear commitment” to inclusion sees ONS retain status as Disability Confident Leader10/07/2023 13:15:00
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) retains accreditation as a Disability Confident Leader for its inclusive approach towards disabled colleagues.
Have your say on the future of population and migration statistics30/06/2023 10:20:00
A public consultation has begun, which will help shape the future of population and migration statistics.
OBE a “mindblowing” honour for Newport IT leader20/06/2023 13:25:00
Having worked her way up from the post room at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to become the organisation's Deputy Director for Corporate IT and Services, Ceinwen Blake epitomises hard work and dedication, and has been awarded an OBE as part of the King's Birthday Honours.
ONS begin UK-wide interim survey to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory infections04/05/2023 16:15:00
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is launching a new UK-wide study on the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other respiratory infections.
Reappointment of Professor Sir Ian Diamond as National Statistician28/03/2023 09:25:00
His Majesty the King, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has appointed Professor Sir Ian Diamond FBA FRSE FAcSS for a second term as National Statistician, following an open competition, for a period of five years beginning on 1 April 2023.
The Office for National Statistics announces 2023 “Basket of goods and services"15/03/2023 10:25:00
The Office for National Statistics announces 2023 "Basket of goods and services".
Census 2021 data show overall health improves since 201119/01/2023 16:15:00
The latest findings from Census 2021 show the proportion of people who reported to be in very good health increased over the previous decade.