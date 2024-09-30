Crown Prosecution Service
Op Stovewood: Rotherham man found guilty of subjecting child to violence and sexual abuse
A Rotherham man who groomed and subjected a young girl to a campaign of sexual abuse and violence during the 2000s has been convicted.
The CPS prosecuted David Fish, 48, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.
Fish, of Rotherham, was found guilty of three charges, including rape, unlawful wounding and causing or inciting child pornography, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 26 September 2024. He had previously pleaded guilty in February 2024 prior to the trial of two counts of sexual activity with a child.
During the offending period, between 2007 and 2010, Fish lived at two addresses in Rotherham and allowed these addresses to be used by local youths and children to stay, take drugs, drink alcohol and play video games.
The defendant began a relationship with the victim soon after approaching her in a park in 2007, when she was just 15 years old.
The victim, who was living in a children’s home at the time, was given drugs and alcohol by Fish. After a couple of months, he became abusive, hitting her and threatening her.
He also made the underage victim perform degrading sexual acts, recorded them on his mobile phone and would then show the images to others.
Jeanette Smith, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, recently said:
“The cruel campaign of abuse and violence the victim suffered at the hands of David Fish is appalling.
“Fish used gifts, drugs and alcohol to groom, coerce and manipulate a child into entering a relationship with him, all for his own sexual gratification.
“The way he used threats and violence to then control the victim and enforce his demands for sex was completely despicable.
“This kind of abuse can cause lifelong physical and emotional trauma, and I would like to thank the victim in this case for her courage in coming forward and talking to the police about what happened to her. I hope she can find some comfort in knowing that this offender has now been brought to justice.
“The CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for victims of abuse and will always seek to hold violent offenders to account for their crimes. I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and domestic violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. It is never too late to seek justice.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has established its dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb recently said:
“National Crime Agency officers identified evidence which corroborated the victim’s account of Fish’s brutal and degrading crimes against her.
“When faced with the proof of his offending, Fish denied most of the charges and instead sought to paint a picture that he had a consensual relationship with the child. Our compelling evidence, however, left the jury in no doubt that Fish was guilty of years of terrible sexual abuse against a vulnerable young girl.
“The victim has shown a huge amount of courage in reporting Fish. I hope she finds some peace in knowing that her actions have ensured he faced justice.
“I urge anyone who was a victim of child sexual abuse, no matter how long ago, to report it to police. There are specially trained officers waiting to help you.”
- Jeanette Smith is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’ Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit which is part of the Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- David Fish (AKA Davey X or David Clarke) [DOB: 24/07/55] was found guilty of one count of rape, one count of unlawful wounding and one count of causing or inciting child pornography or prostitution following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 26 September 2024.
- He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child on 15 February 2024.
