Op Stovewood: Three Sheffield men convicted for child rape offences

Two brothers and a third man were found guilty yesterday (Thursday 12 November 2026) of raping a child around twenty years ago in Sheffield.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecuted Mudasar Hussain, 37, Ghazanfar Hussain, 42, and Kamir Ifzal Khan, 37, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation and prosecution cases into child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

Mudasar Hussain was found guilty of 12 counts of rape, Kamir Khan was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation, and Ghazanfar Hussain of one count of rape.

Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Ifzal Khan separately targeted the victim and were quick to groom, manipulate and exploit her, plying her with cannabis and alcohol in order to take sexual advantage of her.

The victim was 13, going on 14 when she met and was manipulated by Mudasar Hussin and was 14 when she met Kamir Khan.

Ghazanfar Hussain is Mudasar’s brother. He did not groom and manipulate the victim in the same way as Mudasar or Kamir Khan, though he too took advantage of her when the opportunity presented itself.

Melissa Garner, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan separately groomed a young and vulnerable girl with alcohol, drugs and gifts. They raped her multiple times between 2008 and 2010 at various locations around Rotherham. Ghazanfar Hussain was quick to take advantage of the vulnerable victim when the opportunity presented itself. Their abuse has caused the victim serious and lifelong harm.

"These defendants have now been convicted of their horrific and appalling crimes. I want to recognise the victim for her strength throughout this case. Her determination in seeing this case through has been crucial in bringing these offenders to justice.

“The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims, no matter how many years have passed."

Philip Marshall, Head of Operation Stovewood, National Crime Agency, said: “The victim has shown tremendous courage in reporting the predatory grooming, exploitation and sustained sexual abuse these men subjected her to as a child.

“Reliving sexual abuse can be distressing, however the victim’s account, supported by our corroborating evidence, has led to her three abusers being convicted.

“Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan have attempted to avoid justice but my officers are determined to find the men, to ensure that both of them serve the sentences handed down to them in due course.

“Officers have been working with partners, pursuing numerous lines of enquiry in the UK and overseas, to locate Mudasar Hussain and Kamir Khan. I am now appealing for anyone with information that could help our enquiries, no matter how insignificant that information may appear, to report it.

“I would like to recognise the continued bravery of the victim, who has already endured so much and who continues to be supported by specially trained officers. Our focus remains on securing justice for the victim and ensuring that Khan and Hussain are held fully accountable for their actions.”

To deal with the most complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated national Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where specialist prosecutors use their expertise and experience to build strong cases and increase the number of successful prosecutions.

The IAmReady portal is now live. This is for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation whose cases ended in no further action following decisions by the police or the Crown Prosecution Service.

This portal will give victims and survivors clarity on their options, including the potential routes for a previous decision to be reviewed.

This is about empowering victims, and we would encourage anyone affected to access the site to understand the support available to them.