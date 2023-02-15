Op-ed from the Minister for Veterans' Affairs on nuclear test veterans community fund

Last year, I had the honour of seeing the joy on the faces of veterans of Britain’s nuclear testing programme, when the Prime Minister announced that they are to receive a medal for their service.

On that rainy November day at the National Memorial Arboretum, we shone a light on the previously unheralded group of former service personnel who made such a significant contribution to this country’s security.

It’s often forgotten that some 22,000 service personnel sailed far from home, to service across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Kiribati between 1952 and 1967.

They were involved in Britain’s nuclear testing programme, as well as cleanup operations continuing into 1967. The service of these nuclear test veterans is unique. They worked behind the scenes on the development of our nuclear deterrent, which remains the cornerstone of our, and our NATO partners’ security, to this day.

In the coming weeks we’ll be publishing information on how veterans and their next-of-kin can apply for the Nuclear Test Medal.

But our commitment to recognising the unique service of this special cohort of veterans does not end there.

Today, the Office for Veterans Affairs is inviting bids to the Nuclear Test Veteran Community Fund. This fund will provide money to projects which help memorialise, provide educational activity or deliver support for the nuclear test veteran community.

The £200,000 fund will allow charities and organisations across the UK to bid for up to £70,000 each for community-led initiatives.

I encourage anyone who is interested in this area and has ideas to bring on how we continue to recognise and remember this important community of veterans to consider bidding.

After last year marking 70 years since the first British nuclear test, I’m in no doubt that nuclear test veterans played a critical role in keeping Britain and our NATO allies safe and secure. This fund will help ensure the wider public can learn about and remember their service. No longer the forgotten veterans, their service should and will be remembered.