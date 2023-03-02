Op-ed on the lauch of the veterans welfare review

Op-ed, originally published in the Daily Express, by Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer.

Veterans deserve as much support off the battlefield as they had on it. While the vast majority of our military personnel go on to live happy, healthy and successful lives, for those who struggle after leaving service, getting the right help - in employment, housing and health - can be an absolute lifeline.

It might be an infantry soldier leaving the Army after ten years, and looking for advice on what to do next. Or a sailor who left the Navy two decades ago, and who has been coping fine - until the death of a loved one brings back painful memories from the past. Whatever the circumstances, our veterans need to be able to access support that is human, sensitive and that works for them.

So today I and the Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families are jointly launching a review into welfare provision for veterans that come under the umbrella of Veterans UK.

We’re doing this for two reasons.

First, because we have a moral duty to give our former service personnel the best help we can. They risk their lives for this country. The least we can do is make sure the support they’re given meets the needs of today. Yet for too long veterans services have suffered from under-investment, and been over-reliant on paper records and outdated tech. This is 2023. We live in a digital age - and it’s time our services reflected that. That’s why I have personally pledged to finally deliver the Veterans Digital ID card this year, to make it easier for ex-service personnel to access services across the country.

The second reason is a by-product of the fact that under this government, veterans’ issues are finally getting the political priority they deserve. In 2019 we launched the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, which drives government support for former service personnel from the heart of government.

We’ve stepped up in areas such as health, with the creation of Op Courage, the veterans mental health and wellbeing service in England. In the coming weeks we will launch a new chronic pain service, which will create one simple clear path for veterans who have injuries from their time in the military to access care for long-term pain. And this year we will end veteran homelessness through Op Fortitude.

As our support expands, we have to look carefully again at the efficiency and effectiveness of what we’re currently providing under the banner of Veterans UK. Is accessing help too confusing? Are we doing too much in one area and not enough elsewhere? How can service provision be improved? These are key questions this review will answer.

That way, we can make good on our promise to make this country the best place in the world to be a veteran.