Open competitions launched for Independent Prevent Commissioner and Commissioner for Countering Extremism

The government has launched open competitions for two roles.

Today, two open competitions have been launched for the role of permanent Independent Prevent Commissioner and the role of Commissioner for Countering Extremism.

In December 2024, the Home Secretary announced the introduction of a new Independent Prevent Commissioner role. In January 2025, Lord David Anderson KC was confirmed as the Interim Prevent Commissioner until the appointment of a permanent holder. The commissioner will have the specific remit of reviewing the programme’s effectiveness, identifying gaps and problems before they emerge. The appointment will be announced in due course.

The Commission for Countering Extremism (CCE) provides the government with independent expert advice on extremism, with the current commissioner, Robin Simcox’s fixed term due to end in July. He has held the appointment since March 2021, first in an interim capacity, then on a substantive basis since July 2022. The appointment of a new commissioner will also be announced in due course.

The role of Independent Adviser on Political Violence and Disruption, previously held by Lord Walney, will come to an end. The CCE will take forward work as part of its new strengthened remit.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, said: