Open Government Action Plan published

Public to participate in decisions on health and climate change.

Openness, transparency and citizen participation are at the heart of a new National Action Plan to strengthen co-operation between government and wider society.

Scotland’s Open Government Action Plan 2021-25, has been drawn up with Scotland’s Open Government Network – a coalition of citizens and civil society organisations.

It will focus on involving people in decisions on making data open and accessible across key areas of government and understanding how public finances work.

It will also allow people to participate in decision making on tackling the climate emergency and improving health and social care.

A key first step in this Action Plan is the publication of the Institutionalising Participatory and Deliberative Democracy (IPDD) Working Group report.

It was set up to respond to the need for new infrastructure and processes to make sure people can routinely be involved in government decisions and to set up new Citizens’ Assemblies.

The Working Group recommendations include identifying how participatory processes have impact, independence and accountability; and providing guidance on how to design and run Citizens’ Assemblies.

Minister for Parliamentary Business and Co-Chair of the Open Government Steering Group, George Adam yesterday said:

“This Action Plan sets out our most ambitious commitments yet to create an open, transparent and accountable government, strengthening public trust in our institutions, producing better public services and a better quality of life for everyone. “I am confident the commitments in the plan will continue to drive improvement to ensure decision-making is open and accessible to the people of Scotland and that we enable meaningful public scrutiny. “Tackling the climate emergency and improving health and social care are huge challenges faced by government and I believe that working in partnership with wider society and the people of Scotland will help improve these vital programmes of work. “I also welcome the publication of the IPDD Working Group report, which will help us deliver on this Action Plan and other commitments we have made to putting people at heart of everything we do. We will now carefully consider its recommendations before publishing our response in due course.”

Civil society Co-Chair of the Open Government Steering Group, and member of OGP International Steering Committee, Lucy McTernan yesterday said:

“Accountability and trust in our government has never been more important, as we see it undermined around the world. I am delighted the Scottish Government and COSLA officials, civil society partners and people across Scotland have contributed to the development of this plan. “Retaining this spirit of collaboration and partnership working throughout the delivery of the plan will be crucial to its success and we look forward to developing these relationships over the next four years.”

Willie Sullivan, Senior Director of Electoral Reform Society Scotland, yesterday said:

“Scotland is already pioneering important ways to give people more of a say in the decisions that affect them, such as through citizens’ assemblies. “We are part of a small group of countries leading the way in exploring how to move beyond the creaking democratic institutions of the 20th century and how to break through into a new era of revitalised and invigorated democracy. “This report sets out the plan to lay strong foundations for the future of Scotland’s democracy; for the old to give birth to and nurture the new.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s Open Government Action Plan 2021-25.

The Institutionalising Participatory and Deliberative Democracy (IPDD) Working Group report.

The IPDD Working Group was set up to respond to the need for new infrastructure and processes to make sure people can routinely be involved in government decisions and to set up new Citizens’ Assemblies.

The Scottish Government is part of the international Open Government Partnership - set up in 2011 to ensure members of the public understand decisions that affect them and can influence those decisions.

The Open Government Partnership includes 78 countries and 76 local governments representing more than two billion people along with thousands of civil society organisations.

The current National Action Plan is the third published by the Scottish Government since it joined the partnership in 2016.

The Action Plan commits to involving the public in key decisions, ensuring information is published in an accessible way and promoting financial transparency.

An independent reporter will be appointed to monitor progress and report back on whether the plan has been delivered by network members and other public organisations.