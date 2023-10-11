Open Meeting of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 25 October 2023

The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is holding its next open meeting in Aberystwyth on Wednesday 25 October 2023. This will be a themed meeting focussing on Science and Innovation.

The session will include presentations from Aberystwyth University’s specialists on programmes and projects that support the food system.

The agenda includes

Dr Rebecca Charnock discussing AberInnovation’s support for development and growth

Dr Catherine Howarth speaking about the oats and grain legumes breeding programme

An introduction to the Beef Eating Quality programme from Dr Pip Nicholas-Davies

A look at the Veterinary School and the future of the profession with Professor Darrel Abernethy

A full agenda can be viewed in the Welsh Food Advisory Committee section of our website.

Anyone with an interest in the work of the Food Standards Agency is invited to attend this meeting to share their views and to participate in an open question and answer session.

You can attend in person or online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.

Venue Details

The meeting will be held at AberInnovation, Aberystwyth Innovation and Enterprise Campus, Gogerddan Campus, Aberystwyth University, SY23 3EE.

Registration and coffee are available from 09:30 with a prompt start at 10:00.

Booking your place and submitting questions

To book a place in person or online, to submit a question or for further information, please e- mail: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk