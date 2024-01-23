Open Meeting of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 6 February 2024

The agenda includes

An introduction to the reform of Regulated Products

A presentation and discussion about fundamental reform

A full agenda can be viewed in the Welsh Food Advisory Committee section of our website.

Anyone with an interest in the work of the Food Standards Agency is invited to attend this meeting to share their views and to participate in an open question and answer session.

You can attend in person or online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.

Venue details

The meeting will be held at Welsh Government buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ or online via MS Teams.

Registration and coffee are available from 09:00 with a prompt start at 09:15.

Booking your place and submitting questions

To book a place in person or online, to submit a question or for further information, please e- mail: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk.