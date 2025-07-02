Open Meeting of the Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 8 July 2025

The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is holding its next open meeting in Cardiff on Tuesday 8 July 2025. This will be a themed meeting focussing on the Future of Food.

During the meeting and discussions we will be hearing about:

A full agenda can be viewed in the Welsh Food Advisory Committee section of our website.

Anyone with an interest in this theme, and the work of the Food Standards Agency in general, is invited to attend this meeting and can participate in an open question and answer session following discussions.

You can attend in person or online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.

Venue Details

The meeting will be held at Welsh Government building, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ or online via MS Teams. Meeting will start promptly at 14:00.

Booking your place and submitting questions

To book a place in person or online, to submit a question or for further information, please e- mail: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk