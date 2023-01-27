Food Standards Agency
Open Meeting of Welsh Food Advisory Committee – 8 February 2023
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency will hold its next open meeting in Cardiff on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. This will be a hybrid meeting themed around Food Standards Agency Meat Hygiene Operations.
The session will include presentations from Geraint Jones, Area Manager, FSA Wales Operations and Delyth Murray-Lines, Head of Hygiene Policy, FSA in Wales.
The agenda includes:
- Overview of FSA Field Operations in Wales
- Meat Hygiene and the operational side of policy
A full Agenda can be viewed in the Welsh Food Advisory Committee section of our website.
Anyone interested in the Food Standards Agency's work is invited to attend this meeting to share their views and participate in an open question and answer session.
You can attend in person or online and submit questions for the committee beforehand by following the instructions below.
Venue details
The meeting will be held at Food Standards Agency Wales, Southgate House, Wood Street, Cardiff, CF10 1EW.
Registration and coffee are available from 13:45 with a prompt start at 14:00.
Booking your place and submitting questions
To book a place in person or online, to submit a question or for further information, please e- mail: walesadminteam@food.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/open-meeting-of-welsh-food-advisory-committee-8-february-2023
