NEPO
|Printable version
Open Scoops Digital Service Delivery Award
NEPO has scooped the award for Digital Service Delivery at the GO Awards for its Open e-procurement platform.
In October 2022, NEPO and twelve North East local authorities launched Open, the e-procurement platform that will transform how businesses find and bid for competitive opportunities. The system has been developed in partnership with Accenture, AWS and Version 1 to ensure that it takes advantage of cutting-edge technology.
Open will replace the NEPO Portal which has been used by NEPO and the twelve North East local authorities. Following a phased implementation during 2023, all North East local authorities will be using Open for all procurement opportunities.
NEPO is committed to supporting North East suppliers to win work from the public sector and beyond. Designed to unlock better ways of doing procurement, Open supports the entire procurement process from commissioning through to contract management.
Adam Smith, head of commercial and technology at NEPO, yesterday said:
“We are very proud to have won the Go Award for Digital Service Delivery.
“NEPO prides itself on its pursuit of continuous innovation and being an early adopter of new technology solutions. We believe our procurement systems should help us focus resources, support strategic goals and deliver the best outcomes for our stakeholders.
“That’s why we built and launched Open, NEPOs e-procurement platform, designed by the public sector for the public sector.
“We’re in the early stages of delivering the potential that Open has. Over the past six months we have launched six separate regional procurement opportunities and registered over 4000 suppliers onto the platform. There’s a lot more to come over the next six months to ensure that we deliver our collective ambitions as a region.”
The annual GO Awards celebrate the very best procurement achievements from public, private and third sector organisations. Held at the voco St John Hotel in Solihull, the awards are an opportunity to showcase the innovation and best practice demonstrated by procurement teams across the UK.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/open-scoops-digital-service-delivery-award
|
Latest News from
NEPO
£27 million of social value commitments secured in last 12 months15/05/2023 11:15:00
Since 2017 social value has been embedded in everything that NEPO does. This has helped ensure that new jobs have been created, apprenticeships have been started and supply chains have been supported through extra spending.
In Conversation With Jenny Robins12/05/2023 14:15:00
NEPO works in partnership with North East local authorities to procure high-value or strategically important procurement solutions.
We are finalists in the National GO Awards 2023!24/04/2023 14:15:00
NEPO are pleased to have been recognised as finalists across 7 categories in the National GO Awards 2023.
Market Consultation: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure20/04/2023 15:15:15
NEPO has invited suppliers to participate in market consultation activity, to help shape a new procurement solution to enable longer-term investment in the regional electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
Two North East local authorities trial HVO in diesel engines30/03/2023 14:15:00
Your NRG, sole supplier NEPO307 Liquid Fuels, is trialling the supply of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel at Northumberland County Council and Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council to power a number of street sweepers and refuse collection vehicles.
NEPO and Oxygen Finance support Gateshead Warm Spaces24/03/2023 14:15:00
NEPO has teamed up with their early payment service supplier, Oxygen Finance, to provide free multi-purpose chargers for Gateshead Council’s Warm Spaces.
NEPO Business Club: Bid-Writing Masterclass (Jan - March)16/12/2022 15:43:00
Learn how to successfully compete for public sector opportunities.
North East organisations champion small businesses at Houses of Parliament reception12/12/2022 11:15:00
NEPO and Bloom Procurement Services have championed the role of small businesses in public procurement at a Houses of Parliament event.