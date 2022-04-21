Opening Remarks by Commissioner Kyriakides during the Structural Dialogue with the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

Opening Remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides during the Structural Dialogue with the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

Honourable Members,

I'm glad to be joining you today for our structured dialogue. This is always an important occasion in our ongoing cooperation which is even more crucial as we face difficult times together.

As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, evidence of terrible atrocities against civilians is emerging.

The 4.9 million Ukrainians who have fled their homeland may have escaped the worst. But their suffering is still immense.

They have left behind their homes, livelihoods and loved ones. Many are vulnerable. Many urgently need healthcare.

Europe is coming to their aid quickly and generously.

The countries neighbouring Ukraine and beyond – and their citizens – have welcomed them.

Now we must step up our efforts.

On top of basic health checks, all refugees must get the healthcare they need.

And national health systems must be equipped to provide that care.

With Member States and WHO Europe we have set up triage hubs in Poland and Slovakia to speed up transfers of patients to countries where they can get the care they need.

So far, we have successfully transferred 51 patients from Ukraine, Moldova, Poland and Slovakia to other Member States; another 30 transfers are in progress.

The crowded environments and difficult circumstances that people fleeing the war face also give us reason to be concerned about outbreaks of preventable diseases. Vaccinating children and adults against tuberculosis, polio, measles and COVID-19 is, therefore, a priority.

Via the Union Civil Protection Mechanism, we have donated hundreds of thousands of vaccines to Ukraine, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Moldova.

In addition, the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, HERA, is channelling private donations.

We are supporting Ukraine with medical goods, and are also sending countermeasures for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

And we will fund the mental health assistance that the Red Cross and others are providing. Our stakeholder platform is bringing together 100 health NGOs and health professional organisations to mobilise their help for displaced people.

[COVID-19 and vaccination]

Honourable Members,

Our Union has shown admirable solidarity and unity of purpose in the face of Russian aggression.

Much as we have in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not gone away.

While widespread vaccination and exposure to Omicron have led to much less severe outcomes, we still see high case numbers in the EU and also in many other third countries.

We must be ready for increases in cases and new variants and prepare for next winter.

We will come forward shortly with a Communication on EU preparedness and response to the pandemic, looking ahead to autumn and winter next year.

Our experience in the last two years shows that we need to maintain sufficient capacity to respond to new waves, monitor the spread of the virus and keep up genomic sequencing to detect variants.

We must also continue our efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible while increasing access to a new generation of adapted vaccines and innovative treatments that save lives.

[Health security and CBHT]

Honourable Members,

The pandemic and Russia's assault on Ukraine have made a strong health security framework for Europe even more essential.

That's where our comprehensive European Health Union package comes in. We already have political agreement to strengthen the mandates of our health agencies, and HERA has started its work. I really want to thank you all for your work in this.

The last remaining piece of the health security puzzle will give us the legal framework to better respond, as a Union, to major cross-border health threats and better protect our citizens from them.

We are ready to do our part to bring negotiations between Parliament and Council on this to a successful conclusion.

[Other EHU aspects]

But there is more to our long-term vision for a Health Union than health security alone.

First, Europe's Beating Cancer Plan has a broad range of actions to tackle cancer, address inequalities and impact other non-communicable diseases positively.

Second, reforming our pharmaceutical legislation will seek to give all Europeans equal, timely access to affordable, safe and effective medicines and treatments, wherever they live.

Third, with our upcoming proposal for a European Health Data Space, we can harness the power of health data and stronger health research, with citizens in control of their data at all times.

And we will soon bring forward a proposal to revise the directives on blood, tissues and cells.

[Food security and Farm to Fork]

Honourable Members,

Of course, our health also depend on the food we produce and consume.

The war in Ukraine has brought the question of food security to the very top of our political agenda.

We have proposed short-term actions to boost global food security and support European farmers and consumers facing rising food prices and input costs, such as energy and fertilisers.

Beyond that, we need a fundamental reorientation of EU agriculture and food systems, to make them more resilient and sustainable.

The Farm to Fork Strategy is our policy compass in this endeavour.

Its ambitious actions and goals are relevant now more than ever.

And 2022 will be a year of action on many fronts.

[Pesticides]

Let me start with the revision of the rules on sustainable use of pesticides, to be adopted in June. It remains a much-needed initiative to protect biodiversity, the environment and human health.

Making chemical pesticides the last resort option is a significant milestone on our journey towards achieving our vision of sustainability.

Our proposal will protect citizens and sensitive areas as well as put forward a robust framework to make Integrated Pest Management the key approach for all farmers.

We all agree that farmers cannot be left without tools to protect their plants; we need to facilitate access to low-risk and biological alternatives. The process of reviewing Regulations on micro-organisms to this end is well advanced. These will soon be submitted to Parliament for scrutiny and I look to you for support.

[SFSF, FIC, One Health, NGTs]

The legislative framework for sustainable food systems is another such milestone.

It will lay down common aims, principles and responsibilities for actors in the food system helping us mainstream sustainability across the entire food system.

In parallel, we are preparing a proposal to revise the Regulation on Food Information to Consumers to empower consumers to make healthier, more sustainable food choices and tackle food waste.

We are also pursuing our One Health approach and doing more to combat the rising threat from antimicrobial resistance, including a proposal for a Council Recommendation later this year.

And the Regulation on veterinary medical products provides for strict rules on how antimicrobials are used and how data on their sale and use will be collected. In addition, it bans imports of animals and animal products that have been treated with antimicrobials for growth promotion, or with antimicrobials critical for human use.

We are making progress in preserving the efficacy of antimicrobials considered crucial for human health. The list is based on scientific evidence and will be revised as soon as new evidence emerges.

Our revision of the EU's animal welfare legislation will seek to align it with the latest scientific evidence, broaden its scope, raise animal welfare standards and make the rules easier to enforce.

Meanwhile, farmers need seeds that guarantee high yields, adapt to the pressures of climate change and help preserve biodiversity.

Innovative tools like new genomic techniques could potentially help deliver improved varieties within shorter timelines. If we get this right, they could boost sustainability and food security without compromising safety. I look forward to further discussions with you on this.

[Global dimension]

Honourable Members,

Making food systems sustainable is about saving our planet.

The EU is investing in international partnerships to promote sustainable global practices and cooperate on food research and innovation. In addition, sustainability chapters in EU bilateral trade agreements provide a springboard for closer bilateral cooperation on sustainable food systems.

The EU is the world's biggest exporter and third biggest importer of agri-food products. This brings with it responsibility in the transition towards sustainable food systems. We have a robust sanitary and phytosanitary system in place and are prepared to take measures to address global environmental concerns and animal welfare issues, including on import requirements, in full respect of our international commitments.

[Conclusion]

Honourable Members,

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has not halted our drive for sustainability. On the contrary, it has strengthened our resolve, as a Union, to offer all our citizens a healthier, more resilient and more sustainable future.

Now it is up to us all to make that future a reality.

Thank you.

