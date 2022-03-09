Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication

Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson at the press conference on the REPowerEU Communication.

Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Timmermans

In just two weeks, the course of our European history has changed, radically changed, and I believe for good. Innocent Ukrainians, including children, many children, are suffering unbearable acts of barbarism, unleashed upon them in a war that nobody wants. Not the Ukrainians, certainly not the Europeans, nor the Russians. It's just 1 man's war: Putin and his cronies.

We must and will do everything we can to support Ukraine. Ukrainians are fighting for the values we believe in and we share. They are fighting for freedom, democracy and the rule of law against a regime that ridicules, rejects, and actively tries to undermine us, and our values.

This is about Ukraine, but it is certainly also about Europe. We must defend European interests and increase our resilience by tackling our own vulnerabilities.

It is abundantly clear that we are too dependent on Russia for our energy needs. It is not a free market if there is a state actor willing to manipulate it.

The answer to this concern for our security lies in renewable energy and diversification of supply.

Renewables give us the freedom to choose an energy source that is clean, cheap, reliable, and ours. And, instead of continuing to fund fossil fuel imports and fund Russian oligarchs, renewables create new jobs here in Europe.

With the plan we outline today, the EU can end its dependence on Russian gas and repower Europe.

Fit for 55, once implemented, will reduce the EU's total gas consumption by 30% by 2030. That's 100 billion cubic meters of gas we will no longer need.

Now, we will take it to the next level.

By the end of this year, we can replace 100 bcm of gas imports from Russia. That is two-thirds of what we import from them. This will end our over-dependency and give us much needed room to maneuver. Two thirds by the end of this year.

It is hard, bloody hard. But, it is possible, if we are willing to go further and faster than we have done before.

REPowerEU is our plan to make Europe independent from Russian gas.

It is based on two tracks:

First: we will diversify supply and bring in more renewable gases.

With more LNG and pipeline imports, we can replace 60 bcm of Russian gas within the next 12 months.

By doubling sustainable production of biomethane we can replace another 18 bcm, using the Common Agricultural Policy to help farmers become energy producers.

We can also increase the production and import of renewable hydrogen. A Hydrogen Accelerator will develop integrated infrastructure and offer all Member States access to affordable renewable hydrogen. 20 million tonnes of hydrogen can replace 50 bcm of Russian gas.

We will also start replacing natural gas with renewable gases. This, in sum, is the first pillar of REPowerEU.

In parallel, we must accelerate our clean energy transition. Renewables make us more independent, and they are more affordable and reliable than the volatile gas market.

So, we need to put millions more photovoltaic panels on the roofs of our homes, businesses, and farms. We must also double the installation rate of heat pumps over the next 5 years.

This is low-hanging fruit. By the end of this year, almost 25% of Europe's current electricity production could come from solar energy.

In addition to this, we need to speed up permitting procedures to grow our on- and offshore wind capacity, and rollout large-scale solar projects. This is a matter of overriding public interest.

Some of these changes will not happen overnight, and that's why we also need to prepare for next winter.

By October, gas storage facilities in the EU must be filled up to 90% capacity. And the Commission is ready to support joint procurement of gas.

Finally, and most importantly, we need to protect those who are struggling to pay their energy bills. Our plan today proposes several ways to help the most exposed households and businesses.

Kadri will go through these in more detail.

To conclude, RePowerEU is our plan to break our dependency on Russian gas, and to find freedom in our energy choices.

We can do it, and we can do it fast.

All we need is the courage and grit to get us there. If ever there was a time to do it, it is now.

Opening remarks by Commissioner Simson

Thank you, Frans. Good afternoon, everyone.

Since this Commission entered office, we have had many important meetings on energy, but none more important than today.

Putin's war on Ukraine has made it absolutely clear that we need to move even faster, to reshape the European energy system and end our dangerous dependency on Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible.

This is not the first time we face this truth in the EU. After 2009, when Russia stopped gas deliveries to Ukraine, we have worked hard to diversify our supplies. That year, LNG imports were just over 4 bcm per month. Now, it's 10 bcm with potential to grow. Since 2009, eight new LNG terminals have come online in the EU.

Thanks to these efforts, we are in a much better position than we were five or ten years ago. But we are not yet where we need to be. In energy, things take time and the urgency to give up Russian gas was perhaps felt more strongly in some Member States than others.

Putin's actions have made this urgency felt across the EU.

We all agree that affordability, sustainability and security concerns ultimately have the same answer: the Green Deal. But juggling these three goals will not be easy.

First, let me talk about what we need to do now. We need to protect our people and businesses from the impact of exceptionally high prices. Energy prices have been surging since last Autumn, aggravated by Gazprom's unusual behaviour - keeping gas flows low despite high prices. Russia's aggression against Ukraine has added to the price pressure. And markets are also nervous about the risk of Russian retaliation.

In October, we adopted a toolbox of measures that has by now been used by almost every Member State. But as the situation has evolved, it's no longer sufficient.

In these extraordinary circumstances we are facing now, Member States can regulate electricity prices for households and micro-enterprises. This is an option that the EU framework allows and today we have published detailed guidance on how to design these schemes.

We will also launch consultations with Member States on a new Temporary Crisis Framework for State aid – similar to the one introduced to mitigate the impact of COVID. This could allow them to compensate businesses for part of the increase in energy costs related to the Russian invasion.

To put these support measures in place, Member States need funds. One thing they can consider is to temporarily tax windfall profits created by the exceptionally high electricity prices. Here as well, we have published guidelines for how this can be done.

Member States can also use ETS revenues. From January 2021 to February 2022, emission trading has generated €30 billion for national budgets. This can be channeled to support consumers in these difficult times.

Another immediate concern is to make sure that Europe is ready for an interruption of supply. We have assessed possible scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas flows from Russia. Thanks to the mild weather and increased LNG supplies, we expect to be on the safe side for this winter: but we need to get ready for the next one.

For that, it's crucial to ensure that our gas storage is filled when the next heating season starts. In April, we will propose legislation to require that the storage is at least 90% full by 1 October each year. The proposal will also identify gas storage as critical infrastructure and tackle ownership risks.

Looking ahead, there is a clear need for a more coordinated EU policy on gas – on buying and storing, and also diversification of supply is important and improving infrastructure, as we move away from Russian gas.

This is what we will do under the REPowerEU initiative. LNG deliveries to the EU have already massively increased, but there is room – and a need - for more. As we are not ready yet to give up gas entirely, we must make sure that as much of it as possible comes from non-Russian sources.

The other side of the coin is reducing the need for fossil gas in the first place – by boosting alternatives and saving energy. This means more biomethane and renewable hydrogen, more renovation, heat pumps and solar panels on rooftops. It means getting serious about saving energy, which should become everyone's contribution to solving this current crisis.

Let me just mention something on permitting to compliment what Frans already shared with you. We cannot talk about a renewables revolution if getting a permit to build a wind park takes seven years. It is time to treat these projects as being in the overriding public interest – because they are.

We will propose that Member States create go-to areas that are particularly suitable for renewable projects. We will publish a recommendation to speed up permitting for renewable energy projects. And we should be ready to consider changing our current rules, if they are holding us back.

I would like to end with the same topic Frans started with – Ukraine. There is little to add to what has already been said about the Russian aggression, the bravery of Ukrainian people and the united response of the EU. So let me just talk about energy.

Ukraine is part of Europe and that should be also the case for their energy system. We have committed to link their power grid to the European Continental Grid as soon as possible. This will help to keep the Ukrainian power system stable and the lights on. We are also working around the clock to ensure the necessary supplies of gas, coal, diesel, jet fuel, generators and other energy needs that Ukraine has right now. I want to thank Member States who are delivering urgent and necessary help.

Because Ukraine's security is also Europe's security.

Thank you!

