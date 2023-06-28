Ofcom
|Printable version
Openreach independence ’well-established’, but no room for complacency
Ofcom yesterday published its latest monitoring report on Openreach’s independence.
Since Openreach’s independence was established in 2018 – which saw it become a distinct company with its own staff, management, purpose and strategy within BT Group – we have been closely monitoring its compliance within this framework.
Our latest report finds that these arrangements are generally well-established and well-embedded across BT and Openreach.
However, there have been examples where changes in staff and the introduction of new systems have led to occasional issues arising. While these have been swiftly addressed, it is important that BT and Openreach take all necessary steps to ensure complacency does not set in.
Yesterday’s report also sets out our view on whether actions or decisions by Openreach have risked distorting competition and harming the market.
BT’s wider competition-related obligations are dependent on compliant behaviour being driven by example from the very top. The comments of BT’s Chief Executive, Philip Jansen, in February of this year – including being reported as saying Openreach’s fibre push will ‘end in tears’ for rivals – caused Ofcom and industry significant concern. We would be extremely concerned to see similar comments in future and will be keeping this under close review.
Ofcom also monitors Openreach’s compliance with our Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market rules, which are designed to support competition and investment in gigabit-capable networks. Under these rules, Openreach must meet specified quality-of-service performance standards, to ensure it provides an appropriate level of service to its customers.
Separately to the report, Openreach recently informed us that for the 2022/23 financial year it did not achieve some of the quality of service standards set by Ofcom. As a result, Ofcom has opened an investigation into Openreach’s performance and will publish updates in due course.
Contact the media team
If you are a journalist wishing to contact Ofcom's media team:
Call: +44 (0) 300 123 1795 (journalists only)
Send us your enquiry (journalists only)
If you are a member of the public wanting advice or to complain to Ofcom:
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/openreach-independence-well-established
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom plans to retain safeguard cap on stamp prices for second class letters27/06/2023 12:15:00
The price to send letters second class will be pegged to inflation until at least 2029 so postal services remain affordable, under new proposals announced yesterday by Ofcom.
Ofcom and UK’s biggest telecoms firms commit to recruit more women into senior tech roles26/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom and the UK’s biggest telecoms companies have come together to sign a new pledge, committing to help get more women build technology careers across the industry.
Making amateur radio licences fit for the future23/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom has today proposed changes to amateur radio licences and policies to make sure our regulations meet the needs of current and future amateur radio users.
Nudging users to report potentially harmful online content21/06/2023 13:15:00
Despite the many benefits of being online, most of us come across potentially harmful material.
Ofcom reappoints Marion Sinclair to the board of MG ALBA19/06/2023 11:05:00
Ofcom last week announced the reappointment of Marion Sinclair as the BBC’s nominee to the board of MG ALBA, the body responsible for ensuring the availability of high-quality television programmes in Gaelic to viewers in Scotland.
Ofcom letter to the Daily Telegraph regarding due impartiality19/06/2023 10:05:00
We have sent a letter to the Daily Telegraph, published last week, which sets out our rules for due impartiality in broadcasting. This follows recent debate and previously published letters on this subject. The full text of the letter is below.
Keeping tabs on 5G safety19/06/2023 09:05:00
Twice a month, two of Ofcom’s spectrum engineers head into Belfast and set up their equipment to carry out a pretty important task.
Ofcom statement on MOVEit cyber attack13/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom is one of many organisations affected by the MOVEit cyber-attack.