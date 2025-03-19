Operation Henhouse: 422 arrests and £7.5m seized in national crackdown on fraud

422 people have been arrested in a UK-wide campaign against fraud, coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police.

The activity, which was the fourth iteration of the multi-agency Operation Henhouse, ran across February 2025 and resulted in:

422 arrests

155 voluntary interviews

362 cease and desist notices

account freezing orders against £3.9m

seizures of cash and assets worth £7.5m

Fraud is the most prevalent crime in the UK, causing victims long-lasting emotional and psychological harm as well as financial loss. It accounts for approximately 41% of all crime reports, and costs an estimated £6.8bn each year in England and Wales alone.

Every single UK police force and Regional Organised Crime Unit took part in the operation. They were joined by national agencies including the Financial Conduct Authority, National Crime Agency and National Trading Standards.

In Merseyside, more than £2.7 million in suspected criminal cash and assets was seized or forfeited, including £900,000-worth of high-value watches. The force also issued five account freezing orders totalling over £128,000. 12 suspects were interviewed as part of ongoing investigations into various fraud-related offences, and three others were charged.

Leicestershire Police executed 18 warrants. 18 suspects were arrested and another two were interviewed voluntarily. More than £250,000 in cash was seized, as well as nine vehicles, multiple high value watches, jewellery, handbags, shoes and designer clothing.

Gloucestershire Police froze in excess of £400,000 in suspected criminal assets, made 16 arrests and conducted five searches of premises.

Kent Police financial investigators returned nearly £1 million to a victim who was tricked out of the money in an investment scam. The force made more than 20 arrests, and seized £279,000 in cash and assets.

In Hampshire, officers arrested 13 people, voluntary interviewed five people, issued 33 cease and desist notices and served an additional 18 cease and desist letters. Alongside this, four account freezing orders were issued, totalling over £71,000. Officers seized electronics, counterfeit goods and other items across the month.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland seized over £444,000, charged two people for fraud and money laundering offences, and engaged with 42 victims of fraud.

West Mercia Economic Crime Unit conducted 30 warrants across the force area, seized over £500,000 and arrested six people for immigration offences.

The Proactive Economic Crime Team in the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, led by Bedfordshire Police, conducted substantial activity throughout the month, arresting 12 individuals, seizing multiple weapons and a Rolex watch.

The Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit – made up of officers from South Wales, Gwent and Dyfed-Powys police forces – made two arrests, issued nine cease and desist notices, and seized counterfeit money-making equipment and class A drugs. The unit identified a family in Ely, Cardiff who are believed to have sold fake, broken or cloned mobile phones on Facebook marketplace and arranged meetings with victims to intimidate them.

Police Scotland officers arrested a man and four women in connection with a multi-million-pound investment and money laundering investigation.

Norfolk Constabulary made 22 arrests and charged three individuals.

Essex Police executed six warrants, made 18 arrests, conducted 14 voluntary interviews with suspects, and froze or seized £890,000 in assets. Three individuals have already been charged.

Several National Crime Agency investigations, into high harm transnational frauds, all of which involve its Complex Financial Crime Teams, are ongoing.

The results represent a 91% increase on last year’s cash seizure figures, and 28% increase on last year’s cease and desist figures under Operation Henhouse. They show that through coordinated action, forces nationwide can tackle what is a complex and quickly evolving threat.

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director Fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, said:

“This year’s Operation Henhouse results are a testament to the determination of officers and officials across the country to work together to tackle what can be a devastating and lifechanging crime.

“The National Economic Crime Centre continues to work closely with law enforcement partners, the private sector and international counterparts to disrupt the highest harm organised crime groups who use technology to launch frauds on an industrial scale, often from overseas.”

Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the Lead Force Operations Room at the City of London Police, said:

“Henhouse is one of our most significant policing operations that we coordinate each year. As the National Lead Force for fraud, we have a responsibility to deliver impactful results across the UK, and we can't thank all the participating forces enough for their hard work and dedication throughout Henhouse 4.

“Fraud can take many vindictive and harmful forms, but through the combined efforts of forces up and down the country, including those at the City of London Police, we can make a real difference in stopping criminals in their tracks. With over £7.5m seized and 422 arrests made during Henhouse 4, we will look to build on this success throughout the rest of 2025.”

Minister for Fraud Lord Hanson said:

“Fraud is a truly terrible crime which takes many forms and can affect anyone. We are determined to meet the scale of the issue head-on.

“The ongoing success of Operation Henhouse demonstrates the excellence of police and law enforcement partners, and the real-world impact of their activity to crack down on this truly pernicious crime. We will continue to work closely with them to highlight the importance of the Stop! Think Fraud campaign, and to introduce a new expanded Fraud Strategy, as part of our Plan for Change.”

The public can take steps to help protect themselves. It is essential that they continue to report fraud to Action Fraud, and follow advice found on the Stop! Think Fraud website. Every report helps the NCA and policing identify and support victims, prevent future fraud, repatriate losses, and target the criminals, wherever they are.