National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Liberterra III: Seven arrested during international crackdown on people smuggling
Seven suspects have been arrested in the United Kingdom as the National Crime Agency collaborated with police and international partners on INTERPOL's largest-ever operation targeting people smuggling and human trafficking.
Operation Liberterra III was led by the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre (JICC) and targeted offenders wanted for a range of crimes who had entered the UK illegally.
Officers from the National Extradition Unit at the JICC made five arrests across London, Bedfordshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.
Those arrested included:
- A 30-year-old Sri Lankan man arrested in Liverpool and wanted in France for the rape of a child
- A 38-year-old Iraqi man wanted for rape in Germany arrested in Greater Manchester
- A 29-year-old Egyptian man wanted for murder in France arrested in Bedfordshire
- A 41-year-old Syrian man arrested in Greater Manchester and wanted in Germany for organising illegal small boat crossings
- A 30-year-old Bulgarian man arrested in London for human trafficking and wanted in France
Greater Manchester Police teams also made two arrests across the county during the operation which was held between 10 and 21 November last year.
- A 23-year-old Ukrainian man wanted in Germany for sexual exploitation
- A 31-year-old Romanian man wanted in Romania for sexual exploitation
- Extradition proceedings are underway for all seven suspects.
The UK hosted the European Operational Coordination Unit, facilitated by Kent Police and led by the NCA. The unit maintained a regular line of communication with Europol and with police teams sharing information and acting on it.
NCA Deputy Director of International Rick Jones, said:
"This global operation is a prime example of our commitment to working closely and effectively with international partners to tackle people smuggling and human trafficking.
"We were proud to host the European Co-ordination Unit and used a range of our specialist capabilities to gather and disseminate intelligence to law enforcement agencies across the world, and to enable our officers to identify, locate and detain offenders wanted overseas.
"As a result, seven suspects wanted in connection to serious offences have been removed from our communities and extradition proceedings are ongoing to ensure they face justice."
Globally, 3,744 suspects were arrested including 1,800 for human trafficking and migrant smuggling offences.
The authorities detected 12,992 migrants across the 119 participating countries and 4,414 potential victims of human trafficking were safeguarded.
The NCA worked with an array of international and domestic partners during Operation Liberterra III; including Europol, Frontex, and across the United Kingdom including Immigration Enforcement, Police Scotland and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-liberterra-iii-seven-arrested-during-international-crackdown-on-people-smuggling
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
OFSI and partners clamp down on the abuse of cryptoassets30/01/2026 10:20:00
Sanctions enablers are increasingly turning to cryptoassets to move and hide illicit funds, including those linked to sanctions evasion.
Five arrested by the NCA in lorry people smuggling investigation29/01/2026 15:15:15
Five people have been arrested and charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation targeting a suspected organised crime group involved in smuggling migrants out of the UK in lorries.
Organised crime groups used UK airport to collect Mexican cocaine29/01/2026 14:15:00
Criminals from two organised crime groups have been convicted over an elaborate plot to fly large amounts of cocaine into a UK airport, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Second arrest in investigation into suspected cross-border people smuggling27/01/2026 16:15:00
A second man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into alleged people smuggling from Ireland into the UK.
Man who planned to drug and rape children given life sentence26/01/2026 16:15:00
A man from London, who planned to travel overseas and rape children as young as six, has been jailed for life.
Man sentenced for child sexual abuse offences23/01/2026 16:20:00
A man has been sentenced after admitting a number of sexual offences against children.
Logged out: 2025 record year for takedowns as more than 10,000 social media accounts linked to people smuggling are closed21/01/2026 11:15:00
The National Crime Agency led a record year of takedowns of social media accounts linked to organised immigration crime during 2025.
Sex trafficking fugitive arrested by the NCA19/01/2026 12:15:00
A Romanian fugitive wanted for sex trafficking offences has been arrested by the National Crime Agency
Fugitive members of small boat people smuggling network who sexually abused migrants are extradited19/01/2026 11:15:00
Two men convicted over their involvement in a major people smuggling ring have been extradited to Belgium following a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Belgian police.