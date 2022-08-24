Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Operation Sheridan: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council
The CPS has authorised Lancashire Police to charge four people in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.
David McElhinney, 62, Phillip Halsall, 64, and Gerard Fitzgerald, 60, were charged yesterday (23 August 2022) with misconduct in Public Office and procuring the misconduct of others.
Geoffrey Driver, 77, has been charged with taking revenge against a police witness. All four defendants are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 12 October 2022.
Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from Lancashire Police and authorised the investigation team to issue charges against four people with offences related to the misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.
“The CPS and Lancashire Police remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Operation Sheridan was launched in 2013 following allegations of financial irregularity at Lancashire County Council.
- It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
- CPS prosecutors must also keep every case under review, so that they take account of any change in circumstances that occurs as the case develops, including what becomes known of the defence case. If appropriate, the CPS may change the charges or stop a case.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/operation-sheridan-crown-prosecution-service-authorises-charges-relation-alleged
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorised charges against Aine Davis12/08/2022 12:20:00
A spokesperson for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division yesterday gave a statement on the CPS authorised charges against Aine Davis.
Husband found guilty of murdering his bride on their wedding night11/08/2022 12:20:00
A man has been found guilty of murdering his new wife on their wedding night and hiding her body in a suitcase.
CPS sets out the law on street-based sexual harassment09/08/2022 10:10:10
Street harassment such as cyber-flashing, up-skirting or the exposure of genitals in a public place are crimes which can and will be prosecuted the CPS has stressed, as new legal guidance was published yesterday.
Inmate sentenced for throwing boiling water in the face of prison guard05/08/2022 12:20:00
An inmate who threw boiling water into the faces of a prison guard and a vulnerable fellow prisoner at HMP Wandsworth was yesterday sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.
CPS authorises charges against armed Windsor Castle intruder03/08/2022 10:05:00
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow. This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
Man jailed in a £104million money laundering scam of transporting illegal cash to Dubai29/07/2022 14:43:00
A money launderer who arranged to transport £104million in illegally obtained cash to Dubai was yesterday jailed.
Four fraudsters jailed for £13.7 million investment scam27/07/2022 10:15:00
Four fraudsters were imprisoned yesterday (26 July 2022) for a mass investment fraud worth over £13.7 million.
Couple guilty of murdering 15-year-old boy following a campaign of abuse25/07/2022 13:38:00
A couple who subjected a 15 year old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse were recently (22 July 2022) found guilty of his murder.