Operation Sheridan: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council

The CPS has authorised Lancashire Police to charge four people in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.

David McElhinney, 62, Phillip Halsall, 64, and Gerard Fitzgerald, 60, were recently (23 August 2022) charged with misconduct in Public Office and procuring the misconduct of others.

Geoffrey Driver, 77, has been charged with taking revenge against a police witness. All four defendants are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 12 October 2022.

Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor, recently said:

“The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from Lancashire Police and authorised the investigation team to issue charges against four people with offences related to the misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council. “The CPS and Lancashire Police remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to Editors