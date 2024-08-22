HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Operation Soteria is creating a victim-centred culture, but system-wide change is needed to ensure its success
Operation Soteria is creating a victim-centred and suspect-focused police approach to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO), but major changes are required for it to be successful on a national scale, the police inspectorate has warned.
Get the report
Progress to introduce a national operating model for rape and other serious sexual offences investigations
In a new report, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has assessed the progress of Operation Soteria, an unprecedented programme designed to transform how the police handle rape and serious sexual offences. It aims to lead to better outcomes for victims, including through the use of intelligence, analysis and digital forensics.
The inspectorate heard Operation Soteria described as a “game-changer” by police personnel, with the programme improving how police understand and support RASSO victims. In nine early adopter forces assessed, inspectors were told of positive cultural change, with new training helping investigators understand how victims are targeted.
But the inspectorate also found areas where forces need to improve their approach to make the most of the programme, urging forces and other bodies to fix things quickly. For example, in nearly every force inspected, half of rape investigation teams aren’t fully qualified and are still training.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said:
“For too long, victims of rape and serious sexual offences have been failed by the criminal justice system. Many struggle to come forward, out of fear of not being believed or being unable to access support.
“It is crucial the police respond effectively to these devastating crimes. That’s why Operation Soteria sets out a new approach and model in response, grounded in decades of research examining policing practice. Out of nine forces inspected so far, early signs of positive progress are being seen. For instance, new training is helping investigators understand victims and their response to trauma. Under Soteria, investigators also assess the wider context of a crime, including intelligence about the RASSO suspect and digital evidence.
“But improvements are required to ensure Operation Soteria is implemented effectively. For example, some leaders didn’t fully understand Soteria or the benefits it can offer. We found resource gaps in digital forensics, analysis, victim support and investigation teams. In most forces we inspected, half of their rape investigation team roles are held by trainees.
“We recognise that forces are trying to make things better while dealing with high demand and limited resources. This is alongside the short-term funding for the Soteria Joint Unit and cases often taking too long to reach trial.
“However, even with all these challenges, Soteria presents a major opportunity for the criminal justice system. We must keep up the momentum towards change and give victims the service they deserve.
Inspectors also said that:
- most forces see tackling RASSO as a strategic priority, but some senior leaders don’t fully understand how Operation Soteria works or the benefits it can offer;
- in many forces, funding for essential victim services was only covered for the next three months. Losing support services could have a major impact on victims as they recover;
- RASSO cases take a long time to get to court, with victims often waiting at least two years to reach trial. Significant delays make victims more likely to withdraw support for their case; and
- forces have invested in technology to improve investigations, but there are major gaps in data. This makes it harder to identify suspects or repeat offenders.
HMICFRS has made 14 recommendations to chief constables, the National Police Chiefs Council, the College of Policing and others. These include making sure that forces have the right resources to identify and disrupt suspects of rape and other serious sexual offences and changing funding arrangements to make sure there is enough support for all victims of these crimes.
Get the report
Progress to introduce a national operating model for rape and other serious sexual offences investigations
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- RASSO is a term that covers most serious sexual crimes, including all rape, attempted rape and sexual assault offences.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/operation-soteria-creating-victim-centred-culture-but-system-wide-change-needed-to-ensure-success/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Proposed fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework 2025–27: For consultation19/08/2024 11:10:00
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has launched a consultation which welcomes views on our proposed fire inspection programme for 2025-27. The consultation is open until Sunday 15 September 2024.
Wiltshire Police has made efforts to improve, but some concerns remain16/08/2024 09:20:00
Wiltshire Police has made progress in some areas, but concerns remain in how it is investigating crime and protecting the vulnerable, the police inspectorate has said.
Annual review of the 2022–25 policing inspection programme and framework - 202414/08/2024 10:25:00
Yesterday we published an annual review of our three-year policing inspection programme and framework.
Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Cambridgeshire Constabulary06/08/2024 11:10:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
Fire and Rescue Services make progress to improve culture, but more must be done to tackle unacceptable behaviour02/08/2024 11:10:00
The culture in fire and rescue services is showing some early signs of improvement, but too much unacceptable behaviour remains, the fire inspectorate has warned.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has made some good progress, but further improvements are needed26/07/2024 10:20:00
Police are trying to rebuild public trust but are still failing too many victims, says His Majesty’s Chief Inspector19/07/2024 14:15:00
Despite efforts to rebuild public trust, the police are still failing to meet the public’s expectations and are letting down too many victims of crime, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Somerset18/07/2024 12:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Somerset.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Rochdale12/07/2024 13:20:00
Today, Ofsted published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Rochdale.