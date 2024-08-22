Operation Soteria is creating a victim-centred culture, but system-wide change is needed to ensure its success

Operation Soteria is creating a victim-centred and suspect-focused police approach to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO), but major changes are required for it to be successful on a national scale, the police inspectorate has warned.

Progress to introduce a national operating model for rape and other serious sexual offences investigations

In a new report, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has assessed the progress of Operation Soteria, an unprecedented programme designed to transform how the police handle rape and serious sexual offences. It aims to lead to better outcomes for victims, including through the use of intelligence, analysis and digital forensics.

The inspectorate heard Operation Soteria described as a “game-changer” by police personnel, with the programme improving how police understand and support RASSO victims. In nine early adopter forces assessed, inspectors were told of positive cultural change, with new training helping investigators understand how victims are targeted.

But the inspectorate also found areas where forces need to improve their approach to make the most of the programme, urging forces and other bodies to fix things quickly. For example, in nearly every force inspected, half of rape investigation teams aren’t fully qualified and are still training.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said:

“For too long, victims of rape and serious sexual offences have been failed by the criminal justice system. Many struggle to come forward, out of fear of not being believed or being unable to access support. “It is crucial the police respond effectively to these devastating crimes. That’s why Operation Soteria sets out a new approach and model in response, grounded in decades of research examining policing practice. Out of nine forces inspected so far, early signs of positive progress are being seen. For instance, new training is helping investigators understand victims and their response to trauma. Under Soteria, investigators also assess the wider context of a crime, including intelligence about the RASSO suspect and digital evidence. “But improvements are required to ensure Operation Soteria is implemented effectively. For example, some leaders didn’t fully understand Soteria or the benefits it can offer. We found resource gaps in digital forensics, analysis, victim support and investigation teams. In most forces we inspected, half of their rape investigation team roles are held by trainees. “We recognise that forces are trying to make things better while dealing with high demand and limited resources. This is alongside the short-term funding for the Soteria Joint Unit and cases often taking too long to reach trial. “However, even with all these challenges, Soteria presents a major opportunity for the criminal justice system. We must keep up the momentum towards change and give victims the service they deserve.

Inspectors also said that:

most forces see tackling RASSO as a strategic priority, but some senior leaders don’t fully understand how Operation Soteria works or the benefits it can offer;

in many forces, funding for essential victim services was only covered for the next three months. Losing support services could have a major impact on victims as they recover;

RASSO cases take a long time to get to court, with victims often waiting at least two years to reach trial. Significant delays make victims more likely to withdraw support for their case; and

forces have invested in technology to improve investigations, but there are major gaps in data. This makes it harder to identify suspects or repeat offenders.

HMICFRS has made 14 recommendations to chief constables, the National Police Chiefs Council, the College of Policing and others. These include making sure that forces have the right resources to identify and disrupt suspects of rape and other serious sexual offences and changing funding arrangements to make sure there is enough support for all victims of these crimes.

