Operation Stovewood: 19 years for man who raped young girls in Rotherham

A man who groomed and raped two young girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s was yesterday (04 September 2025) jailed for 19 years.

A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Obaidullah Omari, 46, from Sheffield, targeted the two, who were aged between 13 and 14 at the time of their abuse.

The offences, which occurred between 2003 and 2004, were investigated by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood, which is looking into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Omari, in his 20s at the time, gave the girls alcohol and drugs before abusing them.

Omari raped the first girl multiple times at two different locations – his house in Eastwood and in his car – and raped the second girl on one occasion.

Both victims came forward to Operation Stovewood more than 20 years after the abuse took place, providing their accounts to officers who then went on to arrest Omari in 2019.

Following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Omari was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

Following the sentencing, NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings yesterday said:

“Today Omari begins an appropriately substantial prison sentence for the sexual offences he committed against two girls more than 20 years ago. “The victims demonstrated immense courage both in reporting Omari’s crimes and in giving evidence against him. I’m pleased that Operation Stovewood has been able to secure justice for the women and I hope Omari’s conviction helps them move forward with their lives. “I encourage victims of child sexual abuse to report it to police, no matter how long ago the offending took place.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 48 people – including Omari – have been convicted.