Operation Stovewood: Brothers charged with 29 sexual offences

Three brothers from Meersbrook in Sheffield have been charged with a series of sexual offences linked to the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.

Amar Ilyas, aged 39, has been charged with 20 offences including 12 counts of rape and three of indecent assault.

Kamar Ilyas, aged 36, has been charged with five offences including one count of rape, while Kamran Ilyas, aged 35, has been charged with four offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The offences relate to four individuals who are alleged to have been sexually abused between 2003 and 2007.

All three appeared before Sheffield Magistrates yesterday, Wednesday 29 March, where they were bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 April.

Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK, with officers investigating allegations of CSA in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.