National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood: Brothers charged with 29 sexual offences
Three brothers from Meersbrook in Sheffield have been charged with a series of sexual offences linked to the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Amar Ilyas, aged 39, has been charged with 20 offences including 12 counts of rape and three of indecent assault.
Kamar Ilyas, aged 36, has been charged with five offences including one count of rape, while Kamran Ilyas, aged 35, has been charged with four offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
The offences relate to four individuals who are alleged to have been sexually abused between 2003 and 2007.
All three appeared before Sheffield Magistrates yesterday, Wednesday 29 March, where they were bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 April.
Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK, with officers investigating allegations of CSA in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-brothers-charged-with-29-sexual-offences
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Men sentenced for cash and drugs exchange at car park in Scotland28/03/2023 10:25:00
Two men seen exchanging £45,000 for two laundry bags filled with cannabis have been sentenced following an investigation by Scotland’s Organised Crime Partnership.
NCA infiltrates cyber crime market with disguised DDoS sites24/03/2023 16:05:00
The National Crime Agency has today revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by setting up a number of sites purporting to offer DDoS-for-hire services.
Bristol man charged over attempted drug importation22/03/2023 14:10:00
A Bristol man has been charged with drug offences following his arrest by National Crime Agency officers investigating the attempted importation of cocaine with a potential street value of around £1.75 million.
Gold shipment forfeited after NCA links it to drug cartels21/03/2023 15:10:00
The National Crime Agency has obtained a civil recovery order for gold worth an estimated £4 million that was being laundered by South American drug cartels.
Gun and ammunition importer jailed21/03/2023 11:15:00
A Czech man involved in the importation of a semi-automatic gun and live ammunition into the UK has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Sex offender threatened kids into keeping abuse a secret21/03/2023 10:33:00
A man from Manchester who sexually assaulted two children has been jailed for eight years and six months following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Child rapist who inflicted decades long catalogue of abuse jailed20/03/2023 11:15:00
A Lincolnshire man who raped and sexually assaulted children as young as seven over a 23-year period has been jailed for 25 years.
One of the UK’s most wanted is jailed for 12 years17/03/2023 16:10:00
A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot has been jailed for 12 years.