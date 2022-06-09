National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood: Brothers charged with rape and sexual assault
Two brothers have appeared in court charged with raping and sexually assaulting three young girls, following an investigation by officers working on the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Mark Wayne Evans, aged 34, and Robert George Evans, 37, both from Rotherham, face 11 charges in total for offences which are alleged to have taken place in the Rotherham area between 2006 and 2009.
The girls would have been aged between 13 and 15 at the time.
Both men appeared before Sheffield Magistrates yesterday (Wednesday 8 June), having been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charges two weeks ago.
They have been bailed to appear next at Sheffield Crown Court on 6 July.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Philip Marshall said:
“Operation Stovewood remains the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation in the UK, and I’d appeal to anyone who believes they may have been a victim of these types of offences in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 to contact us. You will be supported through the process.”
There are currently around 40 separate investigations running under the Stovewood umbrella.
Contact details for the Operation Stovewood team can be found on the NCA website www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/stovewood.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-brothers-charged-with-rape-and-sexual-assault
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Manchester drugs supplier sentenced to 15 years08/06/2022 13:15:00
A drugs supplier has been jailed for 15 years in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Wanted man hands himself in08/06/2022 11:05:00
A man wanted as part of a National Crime Agency investigation has handed himself in.
Jailed people smuggling group included London barber who recruited corrupt lorry drivers06/06/2022 16:15:00
Four members of a people smuggling group, including a north west London barber who offered lorry drivers thousands of pounds to bring people illegally to the UK from France and Belgium, have been jailed.
NCA leads international coalition tackling child sexual abuse30/05/2022 12:05:00
The National Crime Agency is the chair of the Virtual Global Taskforce (VGT) - an international collective of law enforcement agencies from 12 countries working to tackle child sexual abuse.
Operation Venetic: Gangland enforcer guilty of acid attack and plots to blind victims30/05/2022 11:05:00
A gangland enforcer has been convicted of launching a horrifying acid attack on a victim and plotting to blind other victims
Jailed drugs smuggler used luxury yacht for £160m cocaine plot30/05/2022 10:05:00
A British man has been jailed for 18 years after admitting trying to smuggle two tonnes of cocaine worth £160m into the UK
Gun supplier used 3D printer to make weapons for organised crime groups30/05/2022 09:05:00
A gun supplier from Birmingham who used a 3D printer and ammunition press to make viable weapons from parts ordered on the dark web has been jailed for 27 months.
Almost £30m of Class A drugs seized in just 12 months by Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership25/05/2022 11:10:00
A specialist team of officers from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police have seized nearly £30m worth of Class A drugs in their first year of operating.