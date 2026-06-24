National Crime Agency
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Operation Stovewood: Brothers sentenced to 40 years in prison after survivors share impact of sexual abuse
Five women have told a court about the impact of being sexually abused by three brothers, as the men were sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison recently (22 June 2026).
Amar Ilyas, 41, of Sheffield, was sentenced in his absence to 27 years in prison for 20 sexual offences against the five women, including rape.
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers are carrying out enquiries to locate and arrest Amar Ilyas, who travelled to Pakistan while on court bail and failed to appear for trial in September 2025.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to report it to the NCA or 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
One of the victims raped by Amar Ilyas was also sexually abused by Kamran Ilyas, 38, and raped by Kamar Ilyas, 39, both of Sheffield.
Kamran Ilyas and Kamar Ilyas were sentenced to 3 and 10 years in prison respectively for their offences against the woman.
The three brothers abused the woman between 2004 and 2008, starting when she was 12 years old. The men were around 17 and 18 years old at the time of offending.
In a statement read at court, the woman now in her 30s, said: “The three defendants exploited my vulnerability and stole my childhood.
“What they did to me didn’t end when the abuse stopped — it has shaped every year of my life since. This hasn’t been a chapter I could close; it has been a lifelong sentence that I never agreed to serve. I am asking the court to understand the full weight of the damage they caused — damage I carry in my mind, my body, my relationships, and my future.”
Sheffield Crown Court heard statements from three more of the women who Amar Ilyas sexually abused.
A woman in her 30s, who was around 13 years old when Amar Ilyas raped her while she slept at her friend’s house, said: “The sad fact in all this is that no matter how many years you may serve in prison, this will never leave me. But what I can say is that no matter how much I suffered, I always get back on my feet. I have had to find the strength to fight and face my fears; something you didn’t have the courage to do yourself. I am finally taking back control because I’ve seen you for what you are – a bully, a coward, and I will never let someone like you or what happened to me, define who I am.”
The third woman was also around 13 years old when Amar Ilyas groomed her with alcohol and drugs, then raped her at her home on two separate occasions.
She recently said:
“I hope that now I can start to try and rebuild my life and show that I am stronger than you, better than you, kinder than you and have higher moral standards than you. I am a survivor. You are a coward who can’t face the consequences of your own wrongdoing.”
The fourth woman, who was around 18 or 19 years old when Amar Ilyas raped her in an alleyway after seeing her alone in Sheffield, recently said:
“You made me suffer for so many years. You took advantage of me when I was vulnerable. I look back and think, how dare you do what you did to me. You have ruined a big part of my life but you will never win, I won’t let you. I have built a life for myself and even though I will always have to live with what happened I will not let it beat me.”
The fifth woman, whose statement was read privately by the judge, was 16 years old when she was taken to meet Amar Ilyas, who then raped her in his car.
All three men were arrested in June 2020 by officers from Operation Stovewood, the NCA’s investigation into allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Officers contacted the first woman after identifying that she may have been a victim of child sexual abuse. Their enquiries subsequently identified the further four women who had been abused Amar Ilyas.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Alan Hastings recently said:
“The court heard loud and clear from the women how the Ilyas brothers inflicted devastating suffering upon them, suffering which affects them to this day. In each of the women’s words, their bravery, strength and determination to survive shone through.
“I would like to thank all five survivors for putting their trust in Operation Stovewood. Reliving the abuse they suffered has been difficult for the women, but with their courage and perseverance they have helped us ensure that the Ilyas brothers have been held to account for their crimes.”
Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, recently said:
"The brothers Amar Ilyas, Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a young girl with alcohol and drugs. They each sexually abused by preying on her vulnerability, causing her serious and lifelong harm. Amar Ilyas targeted four other young girls and subjected them all to the most horrendous acts of rape and sexual assault.
"They have now all been held accountable for their horrific and appalling predatory crimes through the jail terms they have received.
"I want to once again recognise these women for their immense courage in coming forward and for remaining supportive of a complex investigation and a lengthy legal process. Their determination and strength in seeing this case through has been crucial to bringing these offenders to justice.
"The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims, no matter how many years have passed."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-brothers-sentenced-to-40-years-in-prison-after-survivors-share-impact-of-sexual-abuse
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