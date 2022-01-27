National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood: Investigators launch new appeal for victims and witnesses to come forward
National Crime Agency officers have launched a new appeal for potential victims to come forward as part of Operation Stovewood - their investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
The appeal will see a series of appeals on social media, plus leaflets and posters placed in community and public buildings around the Rotherham area.
Philip Marshall, the NCA’s Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Stovewood, said:
“Our work at Operation Stovewood continues with more than 30 investigations underway and over one thousand nominated victims identified.
“It is a lengthy and complex process and we expect our work to continue for some years yet.
“As an Agency we are determined to do everything in our power to reach out to those victims or witnesses who are yet to come forward, and that is what this new appeal is all about.
“We recognise that this can be, for some, a difficult step to take but I offer reassurance to victims that they will be listened to and offered the appropriate support by the NCA and our partners.”
Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK.
It has so far seen more than 200 suspects arrested, with 20 people convicted and jail terms totalling almost 250 years handed down.
More charges are expected to be brought in 2022.
Philip Marshall added:
“Our three key objectives remain; focusing on the victims, identifying and bringing offenders to justice, and rebuilding public confidence.
“More than 200 officers are working on Operation Stovewood, and they are as determined as ever to meet those objectives and get the best possible outcome for those victims.”
Potential victims and witnesses can contact the team via the NCA website: www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/Stovewood or by calling the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 quoting Op Stovewood.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-investigators-launch-new-appeal-for-victims-and-witnesses-to-come-forward
