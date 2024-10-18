Operation Stovewood: Jailed sex offender guilty of raping third girl

A man jailed for sex crimes against two girls has been convicted of raping a third, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation

Aftab Hussain, 45, admitted raping a 15-year-old child in Rotherham two decades ago at Sheffield Crown Court on 16th October 2024.

Hussain is already serving a 24-year jail sentence for twice raping a girl and indecently assaulting another, following evidence gathering by officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham.

Operation Stovewood officers launched their third investigation after identifying another woman who may have been a victim of sexual abuse by Hussain.

Specially-trained officers spoke with the woman, who told them that Hussain raped her in a park in Rotherham.

She recounted how Hussain, having spotted her sat alone in the park, harassed her, repeatedly asking her to follow him into a secluded area. She recognised Hussain as a man who had been violent towards a friend and repeatedly refused to accompany him but he became threatening, demanding that she join him or he was “gonna have her”.

The girl again refused but Hussain grabbed her, pulling her onto her feet, before taking her to a spot beside a canal where he raped her.

Afterwards Hussain left the girl on her own beside the canal.

She reported the incident when Operation Stovewood officers spoke with her in 2019.

NCA lead investigating officer, Mitch Leach, said: “The NCA has ensured that the women Hussain raped and assaulted when they were children have had their stories of horrific abuse heard in court.

“Hussain’s victims have shown enormous courage by recounting what he did to them, and now another woman who bravely spoke out after years suffering in silence has finally seen her abuser face justice.

“I urge anyone who was abused as a child to please report it to the police. Specially trained officers are ready and waiting to help.”

Adults can report sexual abuse suffered as a child by calling police on 101, or reporting it in person at a police station.

Hussain was sentenced to a further eight years’ imprisonment for the offence, to be served concurrent with his existing sentence.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 38 people – including Hussain - have been convicted.