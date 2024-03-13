National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Man charged with 15 offences including rape and trafficking
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rotherham in 2005, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Paul Richardson, aged 61, of Maltby, Rotherham, is charged with 15 offences in total, including trafficking for sexual exploitation, engaging in sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.
Yesterday, Tuesday 12 March, he appeared before Sheffield Magistrates where he was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 April.
Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014, is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham which took place between 1997 to 2013.
So far NCA officers have made more than 200 arrests and secured 26 convictions, with more than 50 active investigations ongoing under the Stovewood banner.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-man-charged-with-15-offences-including-rape-and-trafficking
