Operation Stovewood - man charged with five counts of rape
A man has been charged with five counts of raping a child more than 15 years ago.
Investigated by the National Crime Agency under Operation Stovewood, the offences are alleged to have taken place in the Rotherham area between 2007 and 2008, when the victim was around 15 years old.
Mohammed Zafran Ramzan, 36, now of Barnsley but living in Rotherham at the time of the offences, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court today, Friday 1st August.
He was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 29th August 2025.
Operation Stovewood is the single largest investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse ever undertaken. NCA officers are looking at offences that took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.
