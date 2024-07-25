Operation Stovewood: Man found guilty of abusing children in Rotherham

A man has been found guilty yesterday (24 July 2024) of child sexual abuse of two young girls in Rotherham in the 2000s.

The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted Neil King, 51, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

King was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of 17 charges including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The victims were friends – both teenage girls who came into contact with King after social services placed one girl with his then on-off partner (now deceased).

King used his position of trust and influence to offer the girls gifts, money and sometimes alcohol and drugs and this led to them being sexually abused.

Samantha Thompson of the CPS yesterday said:

“Neil King targeted his young victims with money, alcohol, drugs and gifts, grooming them for child sexual abuse, including rape and attempted rape. “The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like King cannot be understated. This type of conduct has equally damaged the community confidence of Rotherham. “We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place. “I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”

Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb of the National Crime Agency said: “King thought he would never face justice for his methodical abuse of these girls, but he did not reckon on our investigation or the tremendous courage of the victims all these years later.

“It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. I encourage anyone who was abused as a child to tell police. Reports of non-recent abuse are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and dealing with such sensitive cases.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.

